New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Limassol, Cyprus

About the complex

A contemporary project located in the city of Limassol, it is comprised of 15 stylish apartments across 3 floors, epitomized by extraordinary design elements, stylish interiors, and functional, high-quality finishes. Each apartment offers a beautifully unique living space that encapsulates the needs and requirements of today’s most discerning modern resident. Exceptional interior planning has perfectly leveraged space, glass, light and craftsmanship, adding beautiful ambience to every residence. The price of the apartment includes a parking space and storage room.

Features of the flats
  • floors - ceramic tiles
  • aluminium window frames
  • sliding wardrobes
Infrastructure

Residence is conveniently located nearby must-have amenities suited to urban living, including access to a main road for easy travel in and out the city. Amenities includes schools, supermarkets, My Mall Limassol, and more, all within walking distance. Complex is in close vicinity to Limassol Port, Limassol Marina, and the historic center of the city, offering an unparalleled level of convenience to families or working professionals. It is also just a few minutes’ drive away from some of most iconic landmarks like: The extravagant City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort. This uber luxury offering features first grand casino, 500 exquisite rooms and suites, an outstanding expo center and adventure park. Also nearby are the incredibly popular Fasouri Waterpark. As well as the new 18-hole Course is set on 6404 m2 of beautiful natural landscape characterized by unique Mediterranean flora and surging greens.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Cosmopolitan Limassol is the island’s second largest city and lies on Akrotiri Bay on the south coast of Cyprus.

Limassol is a world-renowned destination, full of character and eclectic history that radiates outward across the city. The region has established itself as a sought-after business jurisdiction attracting to it global multinational corporations, technology companies, commercial enterprises, and banks. For travelers looking for a grittier vacation that is more than just beaches and sun, Limassol delivers a distinct historical experience, with a multitude of iconic archaeological landmarks and ancient settlements to explore.

Limassol is also home to glamourous hotels, buzzing cafes, bars and restaurants, modern designer boutiques carrying global couture brands, and a luxurious marina. The city has some of the liveliest nightlife on the island, and an abundance of activities during the day complete with sailing, water sports, cycling, off-road adventuring, hiking, wine tasting, and the discovery of 6000 years of human history.

New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

