  Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus

Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€1,60M
;
20
About the complex

The new residential complex consists of 12 villas of various types with 2-5 bedrooms, each with a garden and parking. The three houses include a private swimming pool, basement and rooftop solarium. Villa owners can enjoy sea and mountain views.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High-end finishes throughout
  • Gated secured entrance
  • VRV centralized air-conditioning
  • High ceilings with LED spotlights
  • Smart home system
Advantages

On this stage of constructions you can choose the finishing materials.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Agios Tychonas, with beautiful sea and city view, surrounded with green areas. Less than 3 minutes away from the beach & amenities.

