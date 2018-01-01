Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus

The new residential complex consists of 12 villas of various types with 2-5 bedrooms, each with a garden and parking. The three houses include a private swimming pool, basement and rooftop solarium. Villa owners can enjoy sea and mountain views.

High-end finishes throughout

Gated secured entrance

VRV centralized air-conditioning

High ceilings with LED spotlights

Smart home system

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

On this stage of constructions you can choose the finishing materials.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Agios Tychonas, with beautiful sea and city view, surrounded with green areas. Less than 3 minutes away from the beach & amenities.