Premium class residential complex and five-star hotel on the first line from the sea in the center of Paphos, Cyprus

This unique new project includes the first high-rise buildings located in one of the most prestigious areas of Kato Paphos. The total area of ​​the project exceeds 46,000 m² and consists of 20 luxury villas with private pools and 2 high-rise towers (15 floors with apartments and 16 floors five-star hotel), shops and restaurants, cafes and bars, lush landscaped gardens, a communal pool with a bar for apartments. The elegant complex boasts exceptional facilities including reception, concierge service, 24/7 security, full treatment and recreation area with spa, gym, sauna and steam bath, private underground parking with storage rooms and a beautiful sandy beach directly opposite project.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located next to Paphos harbor and Neapolis University.