  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Premium class residential complex and five-star hotel on the first line from the sea in the center of Paphos, Cyprus

Premium class residential complex and five-star hotel on the first line from the sea in the center of Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,72M
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

This unique new project includes the first high-rise buildings located in one of the most prestigious areas of Kato Paphos. The total area of ​​the project exceeds 46,000 m² and consists of 20 luxury villas with private pools and 2 high-rise towers (15 floors with apartments and 16 floors five-star hotel), shops and restaurants, cafes and bars, lush landscaped gardens, a communal pool with a bar for apartments. The elegant complex boasts exceptional facilities including reception, concierge service, 24/7 security, full treatment and recreation area with spa, gym, sauna and steam bath, private underground parking with storage rooms and a beautiful sandy beach directly opposite project.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located next to Paphos harbor and Neapolis University.

  • 5 minutes to Kings Avenue Mall
  • 6 minutes to Aphrodite water park
  • 7 minutes to the fortress of Paphos
  • 15 minutes to the airport
  • 1 hour to Limassol
  • 1 hour 30 minutes to Larnaca
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€1,00M
Apart - hotel LONG BEACH
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
from
€164,000
Residential complex New complex of villas close to Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€880,000
Residential complex Full-floor apartments with private swimming pools and a panoramic view, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€968,000
Residential complex 2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,32M
You are viewing
Premium class residential complex and five-star hotel on the first line from the sea in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,72M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury beachfront villas in Coral Bay, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury beachfront villas in Coral Bay, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€693,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools, garages, landscaped gardens. Some houses are furnished. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of Paphos, near all necessary infrastructure, Blue-Flag beaches, Akamas Nature Reserve and places of interest. Akamas Nature Reserve - 15 minutes Blue-Flag beach - 4 minutes Marina - 8 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 12 minutes Paphos old town - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 13 minutes Archaeological park - 13 minutes Harbour and promenade - 14 minutes Highway - 20 minutes International airport - 30 minutes
Residential complex Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€282,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms, views of the sea and the mountains. The penthouses have roof-top gardens. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Aluminium double-glazed windows Intercom Pre-installation for alarm Solar water heaters Security door Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 10 minutes drive from the beach and 15 minutes away from the city center ad Limassol Marina.
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool and conference rooms, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool and conference rooms, Limassol, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€515,000
Agency: TRANIO
The modern residence features landscaped gardens, terraces and lounge areas, an outdoor infinity pool and a kids' pool, video surveillance, a gym, conference and event rooms, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Underfloor heating Provision for air conditioning "Smart home" system Granite countertops Tile floors Quality sanitary ware Solar panels Security door Location and nearby infrastructure Banks - 1 km Hypermarkets - 1.3 km School - 900 meters Medical center - 2.3 km Restaurants - 1 km Beach - 2 km
Realting.com
Go