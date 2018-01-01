5 bedroom elite villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-68 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Captivating Luxury Villa with Breathtaking Views for Sale in Aphrodite Hills

Perched on the pinnacle of the Western Plateau, this remarkable grand villa beckons with unparalleled elegance and sweeping vistas of the azure Mediterranean Sea and the lush valley below.

Nestled within an exclusive and serene locale, this splendid villa offers a haven of seclusion, entirely shielded from the noise of distant highways.

Elegance Unveiled: Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views

Upon crossing the threshold of this masterpiece, an ambiance of grandeur awaits. High ceilings create an expansive atmosphere, encompassing the open-plan living, dining, and distinct kitchen areas. A symphony of harmonious colors and abundant natural light flows through the villa's numerous glass doors and windows, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor realms. The capacious Italian kitchen is adorned with contemporary appliances, granite worktops, and opulent fixtures.

Exuding refinement, the villa is adorned with the prestigious Roberto Cavalli brand, a signature of luxury that is eloquently woven into every facet of its design. Bedrooms feature solid wooden floors while high-end tiled floors grace the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. Every bedroom boasts generous proportions, equipped with fitted wardrobes, dressing areas, and en-suite bathrooms. Elevating the experience, the villa boasts an expansive gym with panoramic vistas, a soothing sauna, and the convenience of both an internal lift and a car lift to the basement parking.

A Paradisiacal Oasis Awaits Outside

Stepping onto the terrace from the living and dining rooms, you're greeted by enchanting gardens below, a reflection of traditional Cypriot landscaping. A sprawling 5m x 15m infinity-edge swimming pool sparkles invitingly, surrounded by an ample terrace perfect for hosting memorable gatherings.

An Unmatched Abode of Luxury

This villa is a true testament to exceptional living, offering an array of remarkable features that captivate the senses. Notably, there is no VAT on the selling price, as the property is held within a company structure, ensuring a seamless transaction.

Distinctive Features:

- Roberto Cavalli Furniture

- Air Conditioning Units

- Central Heating

- Security Alarm System

- Private Parking

- Car Lift

- Gym

- Sauna

- Expansive BBQ Area

- Elevator

- Grand Swimming Pool

Elevate your lifestyle to new heights with this exceptional villa, where every detail has been meticulously curated to provide a luxurious living experience amidst captivating surroundings. Contact us today to embark on a journey toward refined living in Aphrodite Hills.