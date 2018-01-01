Elite 7 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-68 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus

Luxury Redefined: Discover the Elite Villa for Sale in Aphrodite Hills

Luxury living takes on an entirely new meaning with the unveiling of an exquisite villa that redefines opulence. Nestled within the prestigious Aphrodite Hills, this unparalleled estate offers a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and innovation, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for those who seek the pinnacle of lavish living.

Unveiling the Grandeur: Elite Villa in Aphrodite Hills

Price: €8.9 million

VAT: Company Shares (NO VAT)

Bedrooms: 7 en-suite

Land: 3990m² (Triple Plot)

Villa Covered Area: 750m²

Pool: 5m x 20m with Special Bottom and Wall Glass

Unique Features: Aquarium, Sauna, Relaxation Room, Gym, and more.

Completion: Estimated for October 2024 (or 4 months earlier with signed contract)

A Glimpse into Luxury

Elegance takes on new dimensions with this remarkable villa, situated within the coveted Aphrodite Hills. As you step into this unparalleled estate, you're greeted by a symphony of space and design that sets the stage for an exceptional lifestyle.

Unmatched Design and Features

Imagine a villa that transcends expectations at every turn. With seven en-suite bedrooms, luxury isn't a privilege; it's a way of life. The villa stands on an impressive triple plot of 3990m², offering both expansive living spaces and unparalleled privacy.

A true testament to innovation, the 750m² villa showcases a 5m x 20m pool with a special bottom and glass wall, allowing you to experience the aquatic beauty from both within and outside. An aquarium further enhances the visual allure, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and wonder.

Wellness and Relaxation: Unveiling the Unprecedented

Beyond the breathtaking architecture, this villa caters to your holistic well-being. Dive into the rejuvenating embrace of a sauna, escape into a relaxation room designed to soothe your senses, and elevate your fitness journey with a state-of-the-art gym. Every element has been thoughtfully curated to ensure that your wellness remains a top priority.

A Dream Ahead of Its Time: Completion on the Horizon

The completion of this masterpiece is slated for October 2024. However, if you're ready to seize this extraordinary opportunity sooner, signing the contract could expedite the process by four months, allowing you to embrace this luxurious lifestyle earlier than anticipated.

Embrace the Extraordinary

Are you ready to redefine your notion of luxury? The elite villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills offers a symphony of design, innovation, and comfort that beckons to be explored. Elevate your lifestyle and experience the epitome of opulence that awaits within the resplendent walls of this exceptional estate. Contact us today to embark on a journey into unparalleled luxury.