  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Elite 7 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-68 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus

Elite 7 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-68 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€8,90M
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Luxury Redefined: Discover the Elite Villa for Sale in Aphrodite Hills

Luxury living takes on an entirely new meaning with the unveiling of an exquisite villa that redefines opulence. Nestled within the prestigious Aphrodite Hills, this unparalleled estate offers a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and innovation, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for those who seek the pinnacle of lavish living.

Unveiling the Grandeur: Elite Villa in Aphrodite Hills

Price: €8.9 million  
VAT: Company Shares (NO VAT)  
Bedrooms: 7 en-suite  
Land: 3990m² (Triple Plot)  
Villa Covered Area: 750m²  
Pool: 5m x 20m with Special Bottom and Wall Glass  
Unique Features: Aquarium, Sauna, Relaxation Room, Gym, and more.  
Completion: Estimated for October 2024 (or 4 months earlier with signed contract)

A Glimpse into Luxury

Elegance takes on new dimensions with this remarkable villa, situated within the coveted Aphrodite Hills. As you step into this unparalleled estate, you're greeted by a symphony of space and design that sets the stage for an exceptional lifestyle.

Unmatched Design and Features

Imagine a villa that transcends expectations at every turn. With seven en-suite bedrooms, luxury isn't a privilege; it's a way of life. The villa stands on an impressive triple plot of 3990m², offering both expansive living spaces and unparalleled privacy.

A true testament to innovation, the 750m² villa showcases a 5m x 20m pool with a special bottom and glass wall, allowing you to experience the aquatic beauty from both within and outside. An aquarium further enhances the visual allure, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and wonder.

Wellness and Relaxation: Unveiling the Unprecedented

Beyond the breathtaking architecture, this villa caters to your holistic well-being. Dive into the rejuvenating embrace of a sauna, escape into a relaxation room designed to soothe your senses, and elevate your fitness journey with a state-of-the-art gym. Every element has been thoughtfully curated to ensure that your wellness remains a top priority.

A Dream Ahead of Its Time: Completion on the Horizon

The completion of this masterpiece is slated for October 2024. However, if you're ready to seize this extraordinary opportunity sooner, signing the contract could expedite the process by four months, allowing you to embrace this luxurious lifestyle earlier than anticipated.

Embrace the Extraordinary

Are you ready to redefine your notion of luxury? The elite villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills offers a symphony of design, innovation, and comfort that beckons to be explored. Elevate your lifestyle and experience the epitome of opulence that awaits within the resplendent walls of this exceptional estate. Contact us today to embark on a journey into unparalleled luxury.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Seafront villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay | Taysmond beachfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€730,000
Villa Sea front 3 bedroom villa ID-606 for sale in Akamas Bay | Taysmond waterfront properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,54M
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€298,903
Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
Villa Seaview villa for sale in Paphos, ID-310 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€706,000
You are viewing
Elite 7 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-68 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€8,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€700,000
These unique beachfront properties in Cyprus consist of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom beachfront villas for sale in Paphos close to a plethora of Paphos’ most popular attractions and amenities, such as the Paphos tourist area, harbour and the Kings Avenue Mall. The villas offer spacious interiors and private swimming pools in large plots. Their superior finishes, specifications and unique location provide elite buyers the opportunity to taste the luxury Cyprus Mediterranean lifestyle living. These wonderful coastal properties in Cyprus are destined to become the ultimate refuge to any homeowner interested in experiencing the pinnacle of the Mediterranean living. Villa Types: Total Covered Area: 171 sq.m - 589 sq.m. Plot Size: 200 sq.m - 1002 sq.m Price: €700,000 - €4,162,550 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 536 sq.m., Plot 884 sq.m., Price: €4,162,500 Delivery: February 2024 Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a blend of luxury, location, and breathtaking views. The residences are nestled on elevated grounds with panoramic vistas of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens for ultimate privacy. With the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course just steps away, residents can indulge in their love for the game while enjoying the exclusive gated community, accessible only through a private road. The properties are located near golf holes 8 and 9, one of the best locations within the resort. Inside, the properties boast spacious interiors, with flooring made of the finest marble or parquet and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with cutting-edge appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more. The lower ground floor is versatile and can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor features a spacious hall, guest cloakroom, and a sweeping staircase leading to the first floor. The first floor showcases the magnificent master bedroom, with panoramic glass doors opening up to a large terrace, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, sunrise, and sunset vistas over the horizon. The en-suite bathroom is a true oasis of luxury, complete with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, complete the luxurious first floor, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace. At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll find a rare combination of luxury, location, and unparalleled views. And with our expert property advisors, we offer professional and personalized advice on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services. Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa 4-bedroom house for sale in Ayios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4-bedroom house for sale in Ayios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€2,61M
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, perfect for relaxation and soaking up the sun. Graced with a beautifully landscaped garden that enriches the outdoor living experience. Property Specifications: Aria Villa 2 is a grand 4-bedroom villa with a unique and privileged location. Offers sweeping south-west views due to its elevated position. Encompasses a total area of 355 square meters. Expertly designed with a blend of style and functionality. An open-plan living area is integrated with a modern kitchen, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere. Each of the four bedrooms includes an en-suite bathroom for added privacy and convenience. Built using natural materials such as stone, warm iroko hardwood, and luxurious marbles drawn directly from the earth. The architecture of the villa features fairface concrete, natural stone, and iroko-framed terraces, creating a harmonious balance of materials. Benefits: The villa’s unique orientation provides residents with unparalleled views. Positioned in one of the most desirable residential suburbs of Limassol, it enhances the exclusivity and value of the property. Spectacular views of the Limassol coastline and marina and just moments away from Limassol's finest five star hotels. Aria Residences enjoys a privileged location in one of the most desirable residential suburbs of Limassol, with spectacular views of the Limassol coastline and marina and just moments away from Limassol's finest five star hotels. A collection of 6 luxury villas, 9 townhouses, 12 suites and 2 residences, Aria offers contemporary living just minutes away from the city. Aria Villas are set around private pools with stunning views to the sea, city and mountains. They respond to the confident tastes of discerning clients.
Realting.com
Go