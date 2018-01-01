  1. Realting.com
  3. 3 bedroom Villa at Pyla Dekheleia in a gated complex featuring 15 modern and elegant villas

3 bedroom Villa at Pyla Dekheleia in a gated complex featuring 15 modern and elegant villas

Pyrga, Cyprus
€547,000
About the complex

Each Villa is unique in size and design, yet they all come together in a beautiful and matching neighbourghood. Contact us to share your personal preferences to guide you on the most suitable choice.

PROPERTY FEATURES

  • Energy efficiency rated A
  • Outdoor pool
  • Open-plan layout: living room & dining area
  • Solar panels for water heating
  • Water pressuring system
  • Ensuite bedroom options
  • Laundry room on ground floor
  • Roof garden option
  • Fireplace Wall-mounted toilets
  • Marble staircases
  • Local natural stone decoration on the exterior
  • Covered parking ports BBQ area & bar features
  • Delivery 14 months from order date

DEVELOPMENT AMENITIES

  • Gated community
  • Detached residences in spacious plots
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Easy access to highway
  • Walking distance to blue flagged beaches
  • Nearby: city center, shopping, dining, entertaining options
Pyrga, Cyprus

