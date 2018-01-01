  1. Realting.com
  Seaview new 5-bedroom detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV10 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
€2,47M
About the complex

The Poseidon Grand Villas, situated in the acclaimed "European Golf Resort of the Year 2018," is a new project located on elevated grounds, providing unobstructed and extensive views of the Mediterranean Sea. The villas are built on large plots with beautifully landscaped gardens, which offer an exceptional degree of privacy while also being in proximity to Aphrodite Hills' renowned golf course.

The Poseidon Grand Villas are accessible through a private road and are located next to golf holes no.8 and no.9, which are considered among the resort's best locations. These luxurious villas feature contemporary Italian-style kitchens with Corian worktops, marble or parquet flooring, and marble bathrooms, along with several modern amenities such as concealed air conditioning units, under-floor heating, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, and private infinity edge swimming pools.

The lower ground floor is versatile and can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor comprises a spacious hall, guest cloakroom, and a sitting room with panoramic glass doors opening to the veranda with stunning sea views and beautifully landscaped gardens with large terraces. A generously sized dining room with an open-plan kitchen fully equipped with luxury appliances also has its own covered veranda.

The first floor features a master bedroom with panoramic glass doors opening onto a large terrace with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and spectacular sunrise and sunset vistas over the horizon. The en-suite bathroom has a walk-in shower with an overhead rain shower and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, complete the luxurious first floor, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace.

If you're interested in buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, our professional and personalized advisors are here to help.

VAT is not included in the price.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus

