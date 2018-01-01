  1. Realting.com
  3. 5 bedroom new detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV08 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

5 bedroom new detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV08 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,25M
About the complex

The Poseidon Grand Villas located in the Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a unique blend of luxury, stunning views, and an idyllic location. Nestled within lush gardens, these residences sit on elevated grounds that overlook the Mediterranean Sea, providing complete privacy and tranquility.

The gated community can only be accessed via a private road, and residents have the added benefit of being just steps away from the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course, with villas situated near the highly desirable golf holes 8 and 9.

The villas' interiors are spacious and adorned with top-quality materials, including marble or parquet flooring and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and Corian worktops. The luxurious marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes are equipped with underfloor heating, air conditioning, security systems, automatic garden irrigation, and private pools.

The lower ground floor can be utilized as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with storage and utility rooms and a shower room. The ground floor boasts a grand entrance hall, a guest cloakroom, and a grand staircase leading to the first floor, where the master bedroom features panoramic glass doors opening onto a vast terrace, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and sunrise/sunset vistas. The en-suite bathroom is a luxurious oasis with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms each have spacious en-suite bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms offering access to the sea view terrace.

At Poseidon Grand Villas, our team of experienced property advisors provides personalized guidance on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, ensuring a seamless process for buyers. Whether you're a golfer or someone who appreciates luxury living, the Poseidon Grand Villas offer the perfect combination of opulence and location. Book a viewing now to experience the luxury for yourself.

VAT is not included in the price. 

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus

