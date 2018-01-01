  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New Golf villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

New Golf villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,22M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort present a unique blend of opulence, scenic location, and awe-inspiring vistas. The residences are set on elevated grounds that overlook the glittering Mediterranean Sea and are enveloped by lush gardens that provide complete seclusion and tranquility.

Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course, renowned the world over, is located just a few steps away, allowing residents to indulge in their passion for the sport while living in an exclusive gated community that can only be accessed via a private road. These properties are situated in proximity to golf holes 8 and 9, one of the most desirable locations within the resort.

The interiors of the villas are generously proportioned, and the flooring is made of the finest quality marble or parquet. The contemporary Italian-style kitchens come equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more.

The lower ground floor is versatile and can be utilized as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor comprises a capacious hall, a guest cloakroom, and a grand staircase that leads to the first floor.

The first floor is where the master bedroom is located, with panoramic glass doors that open to a vast terrace, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and sunrise/sunset vistas. The en-suite bathroom is a veritable oasis of luxury, with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. The first floor also features two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace.

At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll discover an extraordinary combination of extravagance, location, and breathtaking views. Our team of experienced property advisors offers professional and personalized guidance on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, making the process a breeze.

If you're searching for villas for sale in Aphrodite Hills, then the Poseidon Grand Villas offer the perfect combination of luxury and location. Whether you're a golfer or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, these villas are the epitome of indulgence. Book a viewing now to experience the luxury for yourself.

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa 5 bedroom elite villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-68 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€5,90M
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€3,90M
Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Cottage village Cottage village Venus Gardens in Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€345,000
Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
You are viewing
New Golf villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,22M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa Splendida….’where quiet enjoyment is a way of life.’ In a class on its own, Villa Splendida, tucked away in a quiet corner of the East Plateau, will be the last word in luxury when construction is complete in November 2021 (earlier completion available if required). A spacious and elegant driveway with ample parking for several cars leads to the main property. A separate walkway leads down from the driveway to the main villa entrance and the sumptuous open plan living space. This area has a double aspect working fireplace and floor to ceiling wide glass doors making the most of the fabulous views over the terraces to the ravine, the Mediterranean Sea and sunset. Adjacent to the living space is the bespoke EMMEMI kitchen, which has solid-core cabinets which come equipped with soft-close doors and drawers. It has fully integrated appliances, Corian countertops and an under-counter sink. Italian design IB Rubinetti, fixtures and fittings complete this spectacular kitchen. Up a short flight of stairs from the living space is a further entrance from the driveway which leads into a generous hallway with doors opening into two guest suites. Both suites are of a good size and have bespoke fitted wardrobes, marble tiled flooring and Italian design fixtures and fittings in their luxury bathrooms. On the lower ground floor is the laundry room, wine cellar and service room. On the first floor are two more spectacular guest suites as well as a gracious and elegant master bedroom suite which has a walk-in dressing area and fabulous luxury bathroom consisting of bath, shower, twin basins and WC. A picture window provides panoramic views across the resort to the Mediterranean Sea. Huge sliding doors from both the master suite and the adjacent bedroom lead to a large covered verandah with spectacular views down the ravine to the sea and sunset. The upper level is designated a home gym. A separate studio with private access is to be found at the rear of the house consisting of a bedroom and kitchenette and an en-suite bathroom with shower, wash hand basin and WC. To ensure the highest level of luxurious quality, premier Italian furniture manufacturer Frigerio has been selected to decorate all spaces throughout the Splendida project. Frigerio has a highly refined philosophy of living and enjoyment of the home, focusing on the pleasure of immersing in an environment that reflects both class and elegance. Underfloor heating and air conditioning feature throughout the entire premises, with telephone points in the living area, kitchen and all bedrooms. Wi-fi throughout the property and double electric sockets and two way switches are standard. There is provision for a security alarm system, indoor/outdoor sound system with hidden speakers throughout and home automation. Outside, the gardens will be expertly landscaped to make the most of the elevations. There are a number of covered and uncovered seating areas surrounding the villa. The expansive pool terrace from which there are glorious ravine, sea and sunset views surrounds the 5m x 10m swimming pool. Aphrodite Hills is a world-class destination, located on the stunning island of Cyprus, where guests can enjoy a holistic experience in the amenities provided: An 18-hole PGA National Championship Golf Course, Five star hotel, Retreat spa, Tennis Academy, Soccer Academy, Retail and dining complex, nature trails, walking paths , Riding Stables and beach club.
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€3,90M
The first super yacht marina in Cyprus, and now only the 5th marina in the world to hold the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum Award, Limassol Marina combines elegant residences and a full-service Blue Flag marina for yachts up to 110m, with an enticing mix of restaurants and shops in the heart of Limassol. The fully integrated marina development offers a unique cluster of villas surrounded by the sea with their own private berths or exclusive water-space, just a stone’s throw away from its sandy beach, world-class fitness, leisure, dining, shopping and cultural facilities. Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms Total Covered Area: 239 sq.m - 511 sq.m. Plot: 229 sq.m - 644 sq.m. Price: €3,900,000 - €9,600,000 Villa #54. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 511 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €9,600,000 Villa #56. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 490 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €8,700,000 Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Villa Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,33M
Set in one of the most desirable seafront locations in Chloraka (Paphos), these properties offer awe-inspiring views of the Mediterranean, which is literally on your doorstep. Built to the highest standards, these Beach Villas feature private swimming pools, lush, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas suitable for al fresco dining, large verandas and extensive outdoor space. High-end fixtures and finishes define modern-day elegance. Nearby facilities, amenities and services include luxury five star hotels and resorts, schools, shopping centres, archaeological sites and places of interest, and the renowned blue flag-awarded sandy beaches of Coral Bay. Villa Types: 4, 5 bedrooms Total Covered Area: 369 sq.m - 607 sq.m Plot Size: 428 sq.m - 853 sq.m Price: €1,330,000 - €3,590,000 7 bedroom villa - Total area: 607 sq.m., Plot 853 sq.m., Price: €3,590,000 Delivery: July 2023 Price doesn't include VAT.
Realting.com
Go