  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Exclusive 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-470 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Exclusive 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-470 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,84M
;
19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Investing in a beachfront property in Limassol can offer a multitude of benefits. These apartments present a unique and stunning representation of contemporary Mediterranean architecture, providing a sanctuary for residents that radiates luxury and relaxation.

With wide glazed frontages, natural light floods into the apartments, offering breathtaking panoramic views. This intelligent design maximizes the sense of space, creating a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment that is both practical and functional. The sophisticated open-plan layouts provide the perfect platform for customization, allowing residents to make the space their own.

Alongside the impressive interior design, the apartments are complemented with private balconies, providing a perfect spot to bask in the warm Mediterranean sun and soak up the coastal living ambiance. This additional layer of luxury and comfort to these already exceptional properties offers a unique and highly desirable living experience.

Investing in a beachfront property in Limassol provides easy access to beautiful beaches, spectacular sea views, and a laid-back way of life. The apartments are also situated close to many amenities, including shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Apart from being an excellent investment opportunity, owning a beachfront property in Limassol can provide a lucrative source of rental income. The area is immensely popular among tourists and locals alike, resulting in consistently high demand for these types of properties.

Please note that the VAT is not included in the price.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€870,000
Residential complex Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€462,000
Residential complex New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Limassol, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€484,110
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€1,55M
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€285,000
You are viewing
Exclusive 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-470 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,84M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas close to beaches and places of interest, Tsada, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas close to beaches and places of interest, Tsada, Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€2,70M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence features a club. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on a hill, close to all necessary infrastructure and an 18-hole golf course, 10 minutes drive from the center of Paphos. Nearest beach - 15 minutes Archeological sites - 18 minutes Harbour and promenade - 18 minutes Shopping mall - 15 minutes Old town - 12 minutes Highway - 10 minutes International airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Residential complex Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€315,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouse with covered verandas and gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular residential area, a few minutes drive from places of interest, a shopping mall, schools, shops, restaurants. Shopping mall - 12 minutes Marina - 14 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 14 minutes Hospital - 6 minutes International school - 8 minutes Highway - 3 minutes Beach - 7 minutes International airport - 12 minutes Golf club - 15 minutes
Residential complex 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Residential complex 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,29M
Taysmond real estate is introducing an exceptional residential high-rise complex that offers a distinctive living experience with its impressive architecture and top-of-the-line amenities. With 23 floors of luxury living, residents can enjoy the breathtaking sea views from every angle of this elegant gated community. The complex features remarkable indoor amenities, including a concierge, spa, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, tennis court, green areas, and underground parking, all designed to provide residents with the ultimate comfort and relaxation. Designed by a leading London architecture studio, this complex perfectly blends into the urban landscape of Limassol's highly sought-after tourist area. Residents can enjoy easy access to the best sandy beaches, shops, restaurants, and other holiday pleasures the city has to offer. Choose from a range of luxurious living spaces, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplexes with private pools on the roof. Each unit features high ceilings and top-quality finishes to impress even the most demanding buyers. Most of the apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Limassol city, and its picturesque hilly suburbs, providing residents with an immersive experience in the beauty of Limassol. Invest in the ultimate luxury living experience with this unique and stunning residential high-rise complex. Please note that VAT is not included in the price.
Realting.com
Go