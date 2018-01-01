  1. Realting.com
  2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-457

2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-457 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
€3,40M
About the complex

Indulge in a life of luxury in the heart of bustling Limassol with this exquisite beachfront development located in the coveted Amathunda area. Revel in the convenience of direct beach access and admire stunning sea views from the comfort of your own home. Carefully crafted to perfection, each unit features a unique and distinct design with upscale finishes, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to its residents. The spacious balconies offer the perfect setting for entertaining guests or simply relaxing and taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Purchasing a property in this esteemed development offers a prime opportunity for real estate investing in Limassol. The consistent rise in property prices over the years make it a highly attractive location for long-term investment.

Anticipated delivery for this development is set for September 2023.

Additionally, the complex offers five-bedroom apartments for sale, covering 367 sq.m. at a cost of €12,000,000.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price.

Apesia, Cyprus

Residence Seafront Penthouse for sale in 5-star resort in Limassol | Taysmond beachfront properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex New low-rise residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€535,000
Residential complex Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€1,60M
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses with a garden and a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€404,250
Residential complex Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€3,35M
2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-457
Apesia, Cyprus
€3,40M
Residential complex Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derineia, Cyprus
Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€198,000
Agency: TRANIO
Small residential complex in the prestigious neighbourhood of Derinei. Among its features are its luxurious exterior and minimalist design, as well as its favourable location. Concrete and glass are the main elements of the exterior, giving it a modern and unique look, while the flats inside are luxurious and modern. The project comprises 6 one and two bedroom flats with private verandas and parking spaces. Two of the penthouses include a huge roof garden with stunning views. The project is designed to meet the needs of families and couples who want to be just minutes away from the vibrant centre of Protaras and Ayia Napa. Location and nearby infrastructure Located just a few hundred metres from Paralimni Hospital, overlooking the old town of Famagusta. Derineia is one of the historical towns of Cyprus, 5 km from Paralimni, 15 km from Protaras. The town has many monuments, churches, museums and a large green park.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,74M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas and townhouses with a panoramic view of the sea, the marina, the mountains, the city and the surroundings. The villas have private swimming pools. The residence features a parking, a green area, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a communal infinity pool. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious residential area on the outskirts of Limassol, just a few minutes away from five-star hotels and the city center. Bakery - 3.4 km Supermarket - 2 km Private English School - 11.4 km Sports center - 450 meters Sandy beaches - 1.5 km Cafes and bars - 1.5 km Marina - 3.7 km Paphos Airport - 65 km Larnaca Airport - 62 km
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a tennis court near the sea, Kapparis, Cyprus
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
€415,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a spa center, a gym, a cafe, a tennis court and a football field, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, landscaped green areas. The complex consists of 15 villas with private pools, 8 townhouses, 12 apartments with storerooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the beach, near restaurants, bars, cafes, supermarkets. Beach - 500 meters Private school - 2 km Protaras Marina - 2 km Airport - 55 km Restaurants and bars - 200 meters Protaras center - 10 minutes drive
