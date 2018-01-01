  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,29M
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Taysmond real estate is introducing an exceptional residential high-rise complex that offers a distinctive living experience with its impressive architecture and top-of-the-line amenities. With 23 floors of luxury living, residents can enjoy the breathtaking sea views from every angle of this elegant gated community. The complex features remarkable indoor amenities, including a concierge, spa, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, tennis court, green areas, and underground parking, all designed to provide residents with the ultimate comfort and relaxation.

Designed by a leading London architecture studio, this complex perfectly blends into the urban landscape of Limassol's highly sought-after tourist area. Residents can enjoy easy access to the best sandy beaches, shops, restaurants, and other holiday pleasures the city has to offer.

Choose from a range of luxurious living spaces, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplexes with private pools on the roof. Each unit features high ceilings and top-quality finishes to impress even the most demanding buyers.

Most of the apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Limassol city, and its picturesque hilly suburbs, providing residents with an immersive experience in the beauty of Limassol.

Invest in the ultimate luxury living experience with this unique and stunning residential high-rise complex.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€635,000
Residential complex Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€693,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beaches, Paphos, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€450,000
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€870,000
Residential complex Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€590,000
You are viewing
2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,29M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Pareklisia, Cyprus
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Pareklisia, Cyprus
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
from
€980,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a garden, a large kids' playground, a swimming pool, a spa area, a gym. Completion - 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Parquet High ceilings (3.15 m) Security door Intercom Underfloor heating Air conditioning Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 1.6 km Restaurant - 5 minutes Larnaca Airport - 30 minutes
Residential complex Premium residence in a quiet area, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Premium residence in a quiet area, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€179,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer exclusive apartments with large balconies. The building features a covered parking and a roof-top garden. Facilities and equipment in the house High-quality kitchen cabinetry Marble floors Aluminium double-glazed windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located walking distance to the old town and its narrow streets with shops, coffee shops, bars and restaurants, close to international schools and Pafos commercial district and nightlife, the tourist area and the beach. Paphos-Limassol Highway - 4 minutes drive Beach - 8 minutes drive Shopping mall - 6 minutes drive
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Tremithousa, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Tremithousa, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€1,20M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic sea view, outdoor swimming pools, barbecue areas, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Marble floor Modern kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to golf courses, shops, restaurants and bars, within a 10-minute drive from the city center. Supermarket - 2.2 km Beach - 6.5 km Airport - 21 km
Realting.com
Go