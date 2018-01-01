  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. 3 bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-455 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

3 bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-455 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from
€2,35M
;
15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Embrace a life of luxury in Cyprus with this unique beachfront complex that offers the perfect blend of privacy, exclusivity, and convenience. With a limited number of residences, including 12 three-bedroom and 6 one-bedroom apartments, a 5-bedroom penthouse, and 2 commercial spaces ideal for offices or shops, you can enjoy an unparalleled sense of comfort and seclusion. The complex offers easy access to exceptional amenities such as a communal swimming pool, gym, and covered parking, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips.

The penthouse on the top floor features an expansive roof terrace where you can unwind and take in the stunning Mediterranean views. Every apartment features 3.15-meter-high ceilings and premium finishes that reflect the utmost in sophistication and style, making them the perfect choice for even the most discerning buyer. Whether you are looking to invest or live in this prime location, this beachfront property is the ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in one of the most coveted locations in Cyprus.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price of the property.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€675,000
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€278,250
Residential complex New villa with a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€660,000
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€288,000
Residential complex New gated residence close to the beach, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€405,000
You are viewing
3 bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-455 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€2,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€385,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The penthouse has a roof-top terrace. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, near all necessary infrastructure. The largest Park in Larnaca - 200 meters Larnaca Salt Lake - 500 meters Larnaca Downtown - 3 minutes Beach - 5 minutes
Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€4,89M
This is a limited collection of state of the art serviced residences for sale in Limassol. This prestigious and luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views. Located on 10 hectares of the beautifully landscaped grounds, it offers its residents all perks of the 5-star resort which include lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini football field, water sports, a prestigious 3,000 sq.m. spa complex and seven state of the art bars and restaurants. 300-metre beach with a Blue Flag Three outdoor pools surrounded by ca-banas, sunbeams and lounge areas All-day facility for children kids park Luxurious Spa area Fully equipped state-of-the-art gym Extensive conference facilities Retails boutiques for luxury shopping experience Water sports and scuba diving Tennis Courts and mini-football field 24-hour Room Service 24-hour Laundry Service Housekeeping Services Contact Taysmond Real Estate for more information and viewing of this luxury apartment in Limassol. Price doesn't include VAT.
Residential complex Residence with a panoramic view close to a golf course, Tala, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a panoramic view close to a golf course, Tala, Paphos, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€182,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, close to all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers and a golf course, a few minutes drive from Paphos promenade and harbour, shops and places of interest. Akamas Nature Reserve - 25 minutes Blue-Flag Beach - 12 minutes Marina - 10 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 20 minutes Center of the city of Paphos - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 18 minutes Archaeological Park - 18 minutes Harbour and promenade - 20 minutes Highway - 12 minutes International airport - 25 minutes
Realting.com
Go