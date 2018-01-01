3 bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-455 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Embrace a life of luxury in Cyprus with this unique beachfront complex that offers the perfect blend of privacy, exclusivity, and convenience. With a limited number of residences, including 12 three-bedroom and 6 one-bedroom apartments, a 5-bedroom penthouse, and 2 commercial spaces ideal for offices or shops, you can enjoy an unparalleled sense of comfort and seclusion. The complex offers easy access to exceptional amenities such as a communal swimming pool, gym, and covered parking, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips.

The penthouse on the top floor features an expansive roof terrace where you can unwind and take in the stunning Mediterranean views. Every apartment features 3.15-meter-high ceilings and premium finishes that reflect the utmost in sophistication and style, making them the perfect choice for even the most discerning buyer. Whether you are looking to invest or live in this prime location, this beachfront property is the ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in one of the most coveted locations in Cyprus.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price of the property.