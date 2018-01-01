  1. Realting.com
3 bedroom Seafront Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-454 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from
€3,65M
;
11
About the complex

Discover an unparalleled seafront living experience with our modern complex, where luxury and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea are at your doorstep. Strategically located near St. Raphael Marina and Limassol's finest dining establishments, you'll have easy access to the city's most coveted attractions.

Featuring just five exclusive apartments and two luxurious penthouses, this development provides complete privacy and exclusivity. Each apartment includes two parking spaces, a storage room, and a maid's room, ensuring convenience and comfort for you and your family.

The development also offers indoor facilities such as a swimming pool, gym, and sauna, for you to maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy the luxurious ambiance of your surroundings. With the sea just steps away, you can easily unwind and de-stress in the refreshing Mediterranean waters.

Wake up every day to breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea from the comfort of your sea-view penthouse in Limassol. Savor your morning coffee or afternoon tea while enjoying the gentle sea breeze, and relax in the comfort of your private rooftop pool as you watch the sun set over the horizon. It's the perfect place to call home for those who seek the best in life.

Delivery: November 2024

Additionally, there are two penthouses available for sale in this complex, each with two bedrooms and 358 sq.m. of space, for €6,050,000.

VAT is not included in the price.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
