  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. 2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-51 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-51 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from
€820,000
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Immerse yourself in the epitome of opulence and elegance with these exquisite apartments and penthouses for sale in the vibrant city of Limassol. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that these thoughtfully designed residences offer the finest in luxury living. Limassol is a city that exudes an upscale Mediterranean resort vibe, perfect for creating unforgettable memories and escaping from the stresses of daily life.

This remarkable complex, situated just a stone's throw away from the glistening Mediterranean Sea, boasts a 5-story building that houses 24 exclusive apartments and 4 lavish penthouses, each with its own private rooftop and swimming pool. The peaceful and inviting rooftop environment provides a sanctuary of amenities essential to our unique design. Energize your body, mind, and soul with a state-of-the-art gym and sauna, or unwind in the serene communal swimming pool, surrounded by tranquil and idyllic surroundings, and experience the true essence of luxury urban living.

Delivery: February 2025

In addition, a 4-bedroom penthouse is also available for sale in this complex, spanning 302 sq.m. for €1,599,000.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the ultimate in luxury living in Limassol with this exceptional development.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gated premium residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€260,000
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools, a spa and gardens at 700 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€601,450
Residential complex Modern residential complex in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€435,000
Residential complex Modern residence near the beach and the promenade, in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€262,500
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€675,000
You are viewing
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-51 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€820,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Avgorou, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Avgorou, Cyprus
Avgorou, Cyprus
from
€221,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of villas, townhouses and apartments, and features a large swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area. Ayia Napa and Larnaca beaches - 15 minutes drive Larnaca Airport - 25 minutes drive Supermarket - 1 km Restaurant - 1 km
Residential complex Modern resort complex with swimming pool, spa centre, recreation areas, Pyla, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern resort complex with swimming pool, spa centre, recreation areas, Pyla, Larnaca, Cyprus
Pyla, Cyprus
from
€123,240
Agency: TRANIO
A modern residential resort with amenities for residents. The project has studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as amenities: restaurant, bar, lounge areas, pool bar, tennis court, basketball court, recreation areas near the building, etc. Location and nearby infrastructure Not far from the project there is a promenade with various interesting places: hotels, beach, harbour and marina, Land of Tomorrow Park, Q Technology Park. Distance: Airport - 15 km University - 2km Shops, school - 1km Hospital - 12km
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€808,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer two-storey villa with infinity pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, 9 minutes from the center of Paphos, a beach and a golf course. City center - 1 km Beach - 5 km Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 2 km Supermarket - 5 km School - 7 km Golf course - 10 km
Realting.com
Go