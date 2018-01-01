  1. Realting.com
Apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, ID-452 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
€649,000
About the complex

Discover a new standard of elevated urban living in Paphos with this exquisite residential building offering apartments and penthouses for sale. This elegant masterpiece boasts 31 luxurious units, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and two and three-bedroom penthouses complete with private pools and roof terraces. With a stunning architectural design, meticulously crafted master plan, and premium quality finishing materials, this development is the ultimate choice for those seeking both comfort and style.

Residents of this exceptional building can indulge in an array of opulent features, including a common swimming pool, gym, and covered parking. The generously proportioned layouts are complemented by the finest fixtures and finishes, such as solid wood parquet floors, marble bathrooms, high-end kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and ceilings higher than three meters. These exquisite details ensure that the development exudes a luxurious ambiance and offers the utmost in comfort and convenience.

This development is not only ideal for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle, but it also represents an excellent investment opportunity. The unparalleled design and exceptional quality of the building ensure that it retains its value over time. Moreover, the prime location of the building offers a high potential for capital appreciation, making it a smart choice for those seeking a secure and lucrative investment. Embrace the ultimate in urban living and investment by acquiring a unit in this exclusive development.

The project is set for delivery in April 2023.

In addition, a stunning 3-bedroom penthouse is available for sale in this complex, featuring 314 square meters of luxury living space for €785,000.

Please note that the price does not include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus

