  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus

Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from
€2,68M
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Castle residences in Limassol Marina is the only residential complex of the Mediterranean built on the water. The terraces of the apartments offer panoramic views of the sea and Limassol, a coastal city. Nearby there are yachts berths, a white sand beach, restaurants, spa center, boutiques.

The entire territory of the marina is surrounded by gardens and walking areas, accessible only to the owners of residences in the marina. Limassol marina project has the highest level of safety and quality of construction.

This unique residential complex, designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers, is located in close proximity to the picturesque historic center of the city.

If you are interested in buying an apartment in Limassol Marina, please contact the team of Taysmond Real Estate Agency to arrange a viewing.

The price does not include VAT.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€380,000
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€367,500
Residential complex Sea view residence in a quiet area, Mesa Chorio, Paphos, Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€252,000
Residential complex Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€400,000
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Livadia, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€155,000
You are viewing
Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€2,68M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
€481,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pool, gardens, parking spaces, picturesque views. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular area, close to the center of Protaras and Blue-Flag beaches, a few minutes away from the center of Paralimni. Port - 800 meters Beach - 800 meters Airport - 62 km Supermarket - 300 meters Restaurant - 300 meters
Residential complex New luxury residence with a parking near the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex New luxury residence with a parking near the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€390,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. There is only one apartment on each floor. The residence features a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located just a few minutes walk from the city center, Tomb of the Kings, Kato Paphos, and a shopping mall.
Residential complex Four-storey villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Four-storey villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,65M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a villa with a swimming pool, a barbecue area, lounge areas, a roof-top garden, a panoramic view of the sea, a golf course and picturesque surroundings. Features of the flats On the ground floor there are two bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room. One bedroom is on the basement floor with an access to the garden and the swimming pool. Two more bedrooms are on the first floor. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 10 minutes Sea - 3 minutes Shopping malls - 15 minutes Golf course - 5 minutes
Realting.com
Go