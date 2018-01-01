Limassol Marina apartment for sale ID-608 | Taysmond seafront elite real estate in Cyprus

Castle Residences are the only luxury seaside apartments in the Mediterranean. This final residential phase of the Marina development is surrounded by water and provides unobstructed views of the sea and Limassol, the coastal city. Castle Residences, located just steps from the beach, embodies the essence of "living on the sea".

Covered terraces, uncovered verandas, or sun decks are available in the apartment. Residents enjoy private covered parking, storage and communal swimming pools.

It was designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers and incorporates luxurious residences, a full-service marina, and an enticing array of restaurants and retail establishments.

Price doesn't include VAT.