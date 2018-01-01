Seafront Penthouse for sale in 5-star resort in Limassol | Taysmond beachfront properties in Cyprus

Taysmond Real Estate is proud to introduce this breath-taking seafront Penthouse with private roof garden offered for sale in one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol. This luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views.

The project is situated on 10 hectares of beautifully landscaped grounds of a 5-star resort. Penthouse owners have lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini-football field, water sports, modern 3,000sq.m. spa complex, and seven cutting-edge bars and restaurants.

The Penthouse features:

Floor-to-ceiling windows and ceilings reaching up to five meters high

Rich selection of handpicked exquisite materials

Natural wood parquet flooring

Best marble and beautiful onyx

Spectacular views day and night

Thermal insulated walls

In-floor convector system

Completely autonomous heating and all-year around hot water supply with Samsung Hydrobox system

Samsung VRV Air Conditioning System

Smart Home by Extron/AMF

Security and 24/7 Concierge Service

Beautifully appointed lobby offers a warm welcome home: fireplace, conference room, entertainment and lounge areas.

