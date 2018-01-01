  1. Realting.com
  Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777

Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
€4,89M
About the complex

This is a limited collection of state of the art serviced residences for sale in Limassol. This prestigious and luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views.

Located on 10 hectares of the beautifully landscaped grounds, it offers its residents all perks of the 5-star resort which include lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini football field, water sports, a prestigious 3,000 sq.m. spa complex and seven state of the art bars and restaurants.

300-metre beach with a Blue Flag

Three outdoor pools surrounded by ca-banas, sunbeams and lounge areas

All-day facility for children kids park

Luxurious Spa area

Fully equipped state-of-the-art gym

Extensive conference facilities

Retails boutiques for luxury shopping experience

Water sports and scuba diving

Tennis Courts and mini-football field

24-hour Room Service

24-hour Laundry Service

Housekeeping Services

Contact Taysmond Real Estate for more information and viewing of this luxury apartment in Limassol.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Apesia, Cyprus

Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
€4,89M
