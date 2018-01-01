One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

This new residential complex is fully harmonised with the natural environment and surrounded by the stunning beauty. It’s the perfect setting to cultivate a tranquil mind and an active body, providing you with the highest quality of life. Its private residences with an exquisite atmosphere of contemporary and elegant interior are inviting its residents to relax and spend quality time with family and friends

Part of the most up-and-coming neighbourhood in the city, residents of this development have no shortage of entertaining activities nearby, including Europe’s largest casino, the City of Dreams Mediterranean; My Mall Limassol; a top quality golf resort; and the everthrilling Fasouri Waterpark. It is located just one kilometre from Lady’s Mile, the most popular beach in the city, and only ten kilometres from the business centre of Limassol. The surrounding prominent amenities and the construction of the vast casino project, in combination with the incredible natural beauty, promises a future of prosperity and spectacular quality of life. Delivery: December 2023.

1 bedroom - 275,000

2 bedroom - 389,000

3 bedroom - 489,000

Price doesn't include VAT.