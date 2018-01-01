  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from
€275,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

This new residential complex is fully harmonised with the natural environment and surrounded by the stunning beauty. It’s the perfect setting to cultivate a tranquil mind and an active body, providing you with the highest quality of life. Its private residences with an exquisite atmosphere of contemporary and elegant interior are inviting its residents to relax and spend quality time with family and friends

Part of the most up-and-coming neighbourhood in the city, residents of this development have no shortage of entertaining activities nearby, including Europe’s largest casino, the City of Dreams Mediterranean; My Mall Limassol; a top quality golf resort; and the everthrilling Fasouri Waterpark. It is located just one kilometre from Lady’s Mile, the most popular beach in the city, and only ten kilometres from the business centre of Limassol. The surrounding prominent amenities and the construction of the vast casino project, in combination with the incredible natural beauty, promises a future of prosperity and spectacular quality of life. Delivery: December 2023. 

1 bedroom - 275,000

2 bedroom - 389,000

3 bedroom - 489,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€495,000
Residential complex New residence in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€275,000
Residential complex New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€977,000
Residential complex New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€5,80M
Residential complex Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€420,000
You are viewing
One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€275,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses with a garden and a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses with a garden and a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€404,250
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouses with terraces and private gardens. The residence features landscaped gardens and a communal swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1.5 km Golf club - 1.7 km Beach - 2.7 km Water park - 4.3 km International school - 7.7 km Paphos Airport - 9.3 km Larnaca Airport - 127 km
Residential complex Low-rise residence in a historic area, close to the beach and the city center, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Low-rise residence in a historic area, close to the beach and the city center, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€225,241
Agency: TRANIO
We offer two-bedroom apartments in a new low-rise building. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the archaeological area of ancient Kition, near supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, parks, schools, 10 minutes from the nearest beach, highways, and the city center.
Residential complex Complex of modern villas on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of modern villas on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€515,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer beautiful and high-quality villas. The residence features a large landscaped garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Granite countertops Marble staircases Solar panels Central heating provision Air conditioning provision Automatic irrigation system Double-glazed windows Electric shutters Mosquito nets Security door Intercom Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, just a few minutes drive from the city, 2 km from a highway.
Realting.com
Go