Modern apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-405 | Taysmond real estate agency in Cyprus

Modern apartment for sale in Limassol

Apesia, Cyprus
€305,000
About the complex

This new modern residential complex is the definition of elegant living. A magnificent collection of two and three bedroom apartments sitting at the heart of this exclusive, gated development, amid glorious green parkland, in one of the most desirable areas of Limassol, Cyprus.

These stylish, contemporary homes feature on-site facilities, including 24-hour security and delightful, landscaped gardens. The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol Town with easy access to all amenities, facilities and services, close to schools, medical centres, blue flag-awarded beaches, theme park, Limassol Marina, 18-hole championship golf course and Europe's largest integrated casino resort.

Every apartment incorporates an excellent choice of finishes, from exquisite flooring and counter top materials, to high-end fixtures, leaving you with peace of mind and more time to enjoy your own slice of paradise.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Apesia, Cyprus

