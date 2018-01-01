Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus

The first super yacht marina in Cyprus, and now only the 5th marina in the world to hold the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum Award, Limassol Marina combines elegant residences and a full-service Blue Flag marina for yachts up to 110m, with an enticing mix of restaurants and shops in the heart of Limassol.

The fully integrated marina development offers a unique cluster of villas surrounded by the sea with their own private berths or exclusive water-space, just a stone’s throw away from its sandy beach, world-class fitness, leisure, dining, shopping and cultural facilities.

Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 239 sq.m - 511 sq.m.

Plot: 229 sq.m - 644 sq.m.

Price: €3,900,000 - €9,600,000

Villa #54. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 511 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €9,600,000

Villa #56. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 490 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €8,700,000

Price doesn't include VAT.