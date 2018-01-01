Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The first super yacht marina in Cyprus, and now only the 5th marina in the world to hold the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum Award, Limassol Marina combines elegant residences and a full-service Blue Flag marina for yachts up to 110m, with an enticing mix of restaurants and shops in the heart of Limassol.

The fully integrated marina development offers a unique cluster of villas surrounded by the sea with their own private berths or exclusive water-space, just a stone’s throw away from its sandy beach, world-class fitness, leisure, dining, shopping and cultural facilities.

Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 239 sq.m - 511 sq.m.

Plot: 229 sq.m - 644 sq.m.

Price: €3,900,000 - €9,600,000

Villa #54. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 511 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €9,600,000

Villa #56. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 490 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €8,700,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Apesia, Cyprus

Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,96M
A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, Akamas Bay Villas is located in the most beautiful part of the island near the Akamas Peninsula. A private haven of outdoor beauty and indoor luxury, with undisturbed views of sparkling blue sea and boundless sky, Akamas Bay Villas’ properties blend harmonious architecture and outstanding design. Characterised by fresh air and sunlight, the spacious homes are set within exceptionally large, fully landscaped plots, all with distinctive designs, floor to ceiling windows and large terraces. Interiors combine contemporary elegance with traditional Cypriot simplicity, to create a style seamlessly reflecting the natural Mediterranean way of life. Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€890,000
This is a modern coastal development with 3 and 4-bedroom villas for sale in Paphos located in the heart of the tourist area. The villas are designed in large plots and enjoy large terraces and private swimming pools. The development is located in front of one of the most famous sandy beaches in Paphos and enjoys easy access to a variety of restaurants, pubs, beach bars, 5-star hotels, the Paphos waterpark and the Kings Avenue Mall. Villa Types: Total Covered Area: 209 sq.m - 329 sq.m. Plot Size: 406 sq.m - 632 sq.m  Price: €890,000 - €1,184,000 Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€700,000
These unique beachfront properties in Cyprus consist of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom beachfront villas for sale in Paphos close to a plethora of Paphos’ most popular attractions and amenities, such as the Paphos tourist area, harbour and the Kings Avenue Mall. The villas offer spacious interiors and private swimming pools in large plots. Their superior finishes, specifications and unique location provide elite buyers the opportunity to taste the luxury Cyprus Mediterranean lifestyle living. These wonderful coastal properties in Cyprus are destined to become the ultimate refuge to any homeowner interested in experiencing the pinnacle of the Mediterranean living. Villa Types: Total Covered Area: 171 sq.m - 589 sq.m. Plot Size: 200 sq.m - 1002 sq.m Price: €700,000 - €4,162,550 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 536 sq.m., Plot 884 sq.m., Price: €4,162,500 Delivery: February 2024 Price doesn't include VAT.
