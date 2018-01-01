  1. Realting.com
  Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus

Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
€2,96M
About the complex

A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, Akamas Bay Villas is located in the most beautiful part of the island near the Akamas Peninsula. A private haven of outdoor beauty and indoor luxury, with undisturbed views of sparkling blue sea and boundless sky, Akamas Bay Villas’ properties blend harmonious architecture and outstanding design.

Characterised by fresh air and sunlight, the spacious homes are set within exceptionally large, fully landscaped plots, all with distinctive designs, floor to ceiling windows and large terraces. Interiors combine contemporary elegance with traditional Cypriot simplicity, to create a style seamlessly reflecting the natural Mediterranean way of life.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an exceptional award-winning resort in Western Cyprus, in one of the island's most pristine and breathtaking landscapes. It is the largest and most exclusive seafront resort in Cyprus, as well as one of the largest residential seafront resorts in the Mediterranean, and is set on a 580k sq.m. land site with 2km of beachfront. This multi-award-winning resort features over 200 luxury villas, a 5-star deluxe hotel, and an exclusive clubhouse with 24-hour reception and concierge services, local and international dining options, a fitness center and retreat rooms, an outdoor pool, and a sandy beach. Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, a beautifully landscaped residential and holiday retreat, also has three fully-equipped conference rooms with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff ready to host business meetings or negotiations. Tennis and basketball courts, horseback riding, a playground, cycling, various sea activities, and much more are available at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort for both children and adults. The hotel also includes the luxurious Cleopatra Spa, as well as a Hair Salon and a traditional Gentleman's Barber Shop, as well as ten restaurants and bars. Villa Types: 3, 4, 5 bedrooms Total Covered Area: 300 sq.m - 340 sq.m Plot Size: 629 sq.m - 2501 sq.m Price: From €2,200,000  5 bedroom Villa - €3,400,000 Price doesn't include VAT.
Each Villa is unique in size and design, yet they all come together in a beautiful and matching neighbourghood. Contact us to share your personal preferences to guide you on the most suitable choice. PROPERTY FEATURES Energy efficiency rated A Outdoor pool Open-plan layout: living room & dining area Solar panels for water heating Water pressuring system Ensuite bedroom options Laundry room on ground floor Roof garden option Fireplace Wall-mounted toilets Marble staircases Local natural stone decoration on the exterior Covered parking ports BBQ area & bar features Delivery 14 months from order date DEVELOPMENT AMENITIES Gated community Detached residences in spacious plots Landscaped gardens Easy access to highway Walking distance to blue flagged beaches Nearby: city center, shopping, dining, entertaining options
MINTHIS is a new Cyprus golf resort, known for its breath-taking mountain views, luxury modern residencies,  wellness spa, 18-hole championship golf course, designed by acclaimed architects, impressive club house and golf academy. 12-th century monastery, water features, ancient groves and orchards, cool herb-scented mountain breezes and spectacular vistas create tranquil and restorative ambience. The lounge, restaurant and golf terraces offer the relaxing space for golfers, MINTHIS residents and their guests, where they can enjoy the original wine collection and the finest local and international cuisine. Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis villa is beautifully connected to nature. Its open- plan living and dining area spills seamlessly onto a large outdoor pool terrace on one side and the courtyard on the other, making it perfect for entertaining. Property is finished using the finest natural materials in calming, neutral tones and elegant fixtures, clean and timeless in design.
