Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus

from €2,22M

The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort present a unique blend of opulence, scenic location, and awe-inspiring vistas. The residences are set on elevated grounds that overlook the glittering Mediterranean Sea and are enveloped by lush gardens that provide complete seclusion and tranquility. Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course, renowned the world over, is located just a few steps away, allowing residents to indulge in their passion for the sport while living in an exclusive gated community that can only be accessed via a private road. These properties are situated in proximity to golf holes 8 and 9, one of the most desirable locations within the resort. The interiors of the villas are generously proportioned, and the flooring is made of the finest quality marble or parquet. The contemporary Italian-style kitchens come equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more. The lower ground floor is versatile and can be utilized as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor comprises a capacious hall, a guest cloakroom, and a grand staircase that leads to the first floor. The first floor is where the master bedroom is located, with panoramic glass doors that open to a vast terrace, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and sunrise/sunset vistas. The en-suite bathroom is a veritable oasis of luxury, with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. The first floor also features two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace. At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll discover an extraordinary combination of extravagance, location, and breathtaking views. Our team of experienced property advisors offers professional and personalized guidance on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, making the process a breeze. If you're searching for villas for sale in Aphrodite Hills, then the Poseidon Grand Villas offer the perfect combination of luxury and location. Whether you're a golfer or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, these villas are the epitome of indulgence. Book a viewing now to experience the luxury for yourself. Price doesn't include VAT.