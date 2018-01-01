  1. Realting.com
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€1,99M
;
12
About the complex

MINTHIS is a new Cyprus golf resort, known for its breath-taking mountain views, luxury modern residencies,  wellness spa, 18-hole championship golf course, designed by acclaimed architects, impressive club house and golf academy. 12-th century monastery, water features, ancient groves and orchards, cool herb-scented mountain breezes and spectacular vistas create tranquil and restorative ambience. The lounge, restaurant and golf terraces offer the relaxing space for golfers, MINTHIS residents and their guests, where they can enjoy the original wine collection and the finest local and international cuisine.

Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis villa is beautifully connected to nature. Its open- plan living and dining area spills seamlessly onto a large outdoor pool terrace on one side and the courtyard on the other, making it perfect for entertaining. Property is finished using the finest natural materials in calming, neutral tones and elegant fixtures, clean and timeless in design.

New building location
Tsada, Cyprus

Similar complexes
Villa Paphos villa with 3 bedrooms for sale, ID-403 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,51M
Villa New Golf villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,22M
Villa Sea front 3 bedroom villa ID-606 for sale in Akamas Bay | Taysmond waterfront properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,54M
Villa Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,33M
Villa Grand Villa
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€1,99M
Other complexes
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,96M
A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, Akamas Bay Villas is located in the most beautiful part of the island near the Akamas Peninsula. A private haven of outdoor beauty and indoor luxury, with undisturbed views of sparkling blue sea and boundless sky, Akamas Bay Villas’ properties blend harmonious architecture and outstanding design. Characterised by fresh air and sunlight, the spacious homes are set within exceptionally large, fully landscaped plots, all with distinctive designs, floor to ceiling windows and large terraces. Interiors combine contemporary elegance with traditional Cypriot simplicity, to create a style seamlessly reflecting the natural Mediterranean way of life. Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa New Golf villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,22M
The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort present a unique blend of opulence, scenic location, and awe-inspiring vistas. The residences are set on elevated grounds that overlook the glittering Mediterranean Sea and are enveloped by lush gardens that provide complete seclusion and tranquility. Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course, renowned the world over, is located just a few steps away, allowing residents to indulge in their passion for the sport while living in an exclusive gated community that can only be accessed via a private road. These properties are situated in proximity to golf holes 8 and 9, one of the most desirable locations within the resort. The interiors of the villas are generously proportioned, and the flooring is made of the finest quality marble or parquet. The contemporary Italian-style kitchens come equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more. The lower ground floor is versatile and can be utilized as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor comprises a capacious hall, a guest cloakroom, and a grand staircase that leads to the first floor. The first floor is where the master bedroom is located, with panoramic glass doors that open to a vast terrace, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and sunrise/sunset vistas. The en-suite bathroom is a veritable oasis of luxury, with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. The first floor also features two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace. At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll discover an extraordinary combination of extravagance, location, and breathtaking views. Our team of experienced property advisors offers professional and personalized guidance on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, making the process a breeze. If you're searching for villas for sale in Aphrodite Hills, then the Poseidon Grand Villas offer the perfect combination of luxury and location. Whether you're a golfer or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, these villas are the epitome of indulgence. Book a viewing now to experience the luxury for yourself. Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a blend of luxury, location, and breathtaking views. The residences are nestled on elevated grounds with panoramic vistas of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens for ultimate privacy. With the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course just steps away, residents can indulge in their love for the game while enjoying the exclusive gated community, accessible only through a private road. The properties are located near golf holes 8 and 9, one of the best locations within the resort. Inside, the properties boast spacious interiors, with flooring made of the finest marble or parquet and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with cutting-edge appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more. The lower ground floor is versatile and can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor features a spacious hall, guest cloakroom, and a sweeping staircase leading to the first floor. The first floor showcases the magnificent master bedroom, with panoramic glass doors opening up to a large terrace, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, sunrise, and sunset vistas over the horizon. The en-suite bathroom is a true oasis of luxury, complete with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, complete the luxurious first floor, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace. At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll find a rare combination of luxury, location, and unparalleled views. And with our expert property advisors, we offer professional and personalized advice on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services. Price doesn't include VAT.
