  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus

Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,33M
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Set in one of the most desirable seafront locations in Chloraka (Paphos), these properties offer awe-inspiring views of the Mediterranean, which is literally on your doorstep. Built to the highest standards, these Beach Villas feature private swimming pools, lush, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas suitable for al fresco dining, large verandas and extensive outdoor space.

High-end fixtures and finishes define modern-day elegance. Nearby facilities, amenities and services include luxury five star hotels and resorts, schools, shopping centres, archaeological sites and places of interest, and the renowned blue flag-awarded sandy beaches of Coral Bay.

Villa Types: 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 369 sq.m - 607 sq.m

Plot Size: 428 sq.m - 853 sq.m

Price: €1,330,000 - €3,590,000

7 bedroom villa - Total area: 607 sq.m., Plot 853 sq.m., Price: €3,590,000

Delivery: July 2023

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Drymou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€3,90M
Cottage village Long Beach
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
€110,000
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€299,630
Villa New 3 bedroom villa for sale in Cap St George resort, Paphos | Taysmond club properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
You are viewing
Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,33M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa 4-bedroom seafront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond beacjfront real estate in Cyprus
Villa 4-bedroom seafront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond beacjfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€684,000
This exclusive development is adjacent to the spectacular Akamas National Park and is close to the renowned blue-flag sandy beaches of Coral Bay as well as other major amenities such as five-star hotels, restaurants and bars. The design of the villas has been inspired by the Mediterranean architecture and enjoy comfortable living areas, private swimming pools and balconies with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the famous Sea Caves. Villa Types: Total Covered Area: 204 sq.m Plot Size: 985 sq.m - 1068 sq.m Price: €684,000 - €728,000 Price doesn't include VAT.
Cottage village Cottage village Venus Gardens in Cyprus
Cottage village Cottage village Venus Gardens in Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€345,000
Completion date: 2023
Venus Gardens is a closed estate of houses with the character of Cypriot stone villas, but offering the comfort of modern houses. Natural materials, ceramic tiles, large shaded terraces in front of each house, all surrounded by Mediterranean greenery. The houses are about 130 square meters. The layout of the house consists of a living room open to the garden, with an open plan kitchen. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms. Each house has a dedicated parking space. Depending on the size and location of the house, prices start at 345,000 Euro plus VAT. In addition, the estate has facilities available only to residents: - two swimming pools - gym - a place to organize meetings - bar In addition, property owners in Venus Gardens receive an exclusive club card entitling them to discounts at all Leptos Calypso hotels and resorts, a card entitling them to use medical care and discounts at the private hospital IASIS HOSPITAL
Villa Seaview villa for sale in Paphos, ID-310 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Villa Seaview villa for sale in Paphos, ID-310 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€706,000
Viewpoint Hills, a modern state of the art luxury development of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia Cyprus. The development is close to the renowned blue flag beaches of Coral Bay and the spectacular landscapes of the Akamas National Park in Peyia. Each property features a private swimming pool, large terraces, spacious interiors with high-quality finishes. Buying a property within this beautiful development you will be able to enjoy the unobstructed breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea. These villas are located in Peyia Cyprus are in very close proximity to the famous Peyia sea caves and the shipwreck of Paphos – the EDRO III. Villa Types: Bedrooms: 3, 4, 5 Plot: 518 sq.m. - 1164 sq.m. Total Covered Area: 200.40 sq.m. - 531.8 sq.m. Price: €706,000 - €1,864,000 BEST OFFER: 3-bedroom Villas in particular N 1241, N1 - Price EUR 764,000+VAT (overviewing the green zone, unobstructed view over the sea). Completion Date: 18 months from signing of contract. Price is net of VAT.
Realting.com
Go