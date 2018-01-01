Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus

Set in one of the most desirable seafront locations in Chloraka (Paphos), these properties offer awe-inspiring views of the Mediterranean, which is literally on your doorstep. Built to the highest standards, these Beach Villas feature private swimming pools, lush, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas suitable for al fresco dining, large verandas and extensive outdoor space.

High-end fixtures and finishes define modern-day elegance. Nearby facilities, amenities and services include luxury five star hotels and resorts, schools, shopping centres, archaeological sites and places of interest, and the renowned blue flag-awarded sandy beaches of Coral Bay.

Villa Types: 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 369 sq.m - 607 sq.m

Plot Size: 428 sq.m - 853 sq.m

Price: €1,330,000 - €3,590,000

7 bedroom villa - Total area: 607 sq.m., Plot 853 sq.m., Price: €3,590,000

Delivery: July 2023

Price doesn't include VAT.