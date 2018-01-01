Paphos villa with 3 bedrooms for sale, ID-403 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

This brand new sea front project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area between Paphos Harbour and the picturesque Coral Bay Beach. These Paphos properties are built to the highest standards featuring private pools, large areas of landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, large verandas with outdoor living areas, modern architectural designs with the latest technology quality finishes, spacious parking spaces and many more.
Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms
Total Covered Area: 450 sq.m - 638 sq.m
Plot Size: 315 sq.m - 523 sq.m
Price: €1,512,000 - €3,760,000
5 bedroom villa - Total area: 469 sq.m., Plot 523 sq.m., Price: €3,387,000
Price doesn't include VAT.