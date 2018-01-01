  1. Realting.com
  Paphos villa with 3 bedrooms for sale, ID-403 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Paphos villa with 3 bedrooms for sale, ID-403 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,51M
;
10
About the complex

This brand new sea front project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area between Paphos Harbour and the picturesque Coral Bay Beach. These Paphos properties are built to the highest standards featuring private pools, large areas of landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, large verandas with outdoor living areas, modern architectural designs with the latest technology quality finishes, spacious parking spaces and many more.

Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 450 sq.m - 638 sq.m

Plot Size: 315 sq.m - 523 sq.m

Price: €1,512,000 - €3,760,000

5 bedroom villa - Total area: 469 sq.m., Plot 523 sq.m., Price: €3,387,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus

Other complexes
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€3,90M
The first super yacht marina in Cyprus, and now only the 5th marina in the world to hold the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum Award, Limassol Marina combines elegant residences and a full-service Blue Flag marina for yachts up to 110m, with an enticing mix of restaurants and shops in the heart of Limassol. The fully integrated marina development offers a unique cluster of villas surrounded by the sea with their own private berths or exclusive water-space, just a stone’s throw away from its sandy beach, world-class fitness, leisure, dining, shopping and cultural facilities. Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms Total Covered Area: 239 sq.m - 511 sq.m. Plot: 229 sq.m - 644 sq.m. Price: €3,900,000 - €9,600,000 Villa #54. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 511 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €9,600,000 Villa #56. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 490 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €8,700,000 Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,96M
A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, Akamas Bay Villas is located in the most beautiful part of the island near the Akamas Peninsula. A private haven of outdoor beauty and indoor luxury, with undisturbed views of sparkling blue sea and boundless sky, Akamas Bay Villas’ properties blend harmonious architecture and outstanding design. Characterised by fresh air and sunlight, the spacious homes are set within exceptionally large, fully landscaped plots, all with distinctive designs, floor to ceiling windows and large terraces. Interiors combine contemporary elegance with traditional Cypriot simplicity, to create a style seamlessly reflecting the natural Mediterranean way of life. Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€1,99M
MINTHIS is a new Cyprus golf resort, known for its breath-taking mountain views, luxury modern residencies,  wellness spa, 18-hole championship golf course, designed by acclaimed architects, impressive club house and golf academy. 12-th century monastery, water features, ancient groves and orchards, cool herb-scented mountain breezes and spectacular vistas create tranquil and restorative ambience. The lounge, restaurant and golf terraces offer the relaxing space for golfers, MINTHIS residents and their guests, where they can enjoy the original wine collection and the finest local and international cuisine. Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis villa is beautifully connected to nature. Its open- plan living and dining area spills seamlessly onto a large outdoor pool terrace on one side and the courtyard on the other, making it perfect for entertaining. Property is finished using the finest natural materials in calming, neutral tones and elegant fixtures, clean and timeless in design.
