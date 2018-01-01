Seafront villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay | Taysmond beachfront real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€730,000
;
17
About the complex

This brand new project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area of picturesque Coral Bay, within walking distance to the 5 Star Coral Beach Hotel and Resort, a 10 minute drive to the cosmopolitan Paphos area to the south east and the Akamas natural preserve to the north. It is one of only a handful of developments in an area unparalleled in its natural beauty. The area is very popular with International holiday makers who are either living permanently in Cyprus or have invested in a holiday home.

This unique resort development is on 65,000 sq.m. of land, located at one of the most sought after beach front locations in Cyprus.

The development comprises luxury detached villas and junior villas, many of them with private swimming pool and with direct access to the sparkling blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. A Residents Clubhouse, private pools and gardens, large verandas and patios, ample covered parking and superior interior finishes, are some of the project's features which make these luxurious properties an irresistible opportunity.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 7 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 165 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 441 sq.m - 638 sq.m

Price: €730,000 - €3,060,000

7 bedroom villa - Total area: 441 sq.m., Plot 638 sq.m., Price: €3,060,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus

Other complexes
Villa Seaview villa for sale in Paphos, ID-310 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Villa Seaview villa for sale in Paphos, ID-310 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€706,000
Viewpoint Hills, a modern state of the art luxury development of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia Cyprus. The development is close to the renowned blue flag beaches of Coral Bay and the spectacular landscapes of the Akamas National Park in Peyia. Each property features a private swimming pool, large terraces, spacious interiors with high-quality finishes. Buying a property within this beautiful development you will be able to enjoy the unobstructed breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea. These villas are located in Peyia Cyprus are in very close proximity to the famous Peyia sea caves and the shipwreck of Paphos – the EDRO III. Villa Types: Bedrooms: 3, 4, 5 Plot: 518 sq.m. - 1164 sq.m. Total Covered Area: 200.40 sq.m. - 531.8 sq.m. Price: €706,000 - €1,864,000 BEST OFFER: 3-bedroom Villas in particular N 1241, N1 - Price EUR 764,000+VAT (overviewing the green zone, unobstructed view over the sea). Completion Date: 18 months from signing of contract. Price is net of VAT.
Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€4,30M
This stunning villa, located just 200 meters from the beach in Limassol, is a luxurious retreat designed to create unforgettable moments for both vacationing and daily living. Boasting five spacious bedrooms spread over three floors, this villa offers plenty of room to relax and entertain guests. The villa's conceptual design is focused on creating an exceptional level of luxury, and its four levels feature a range of amenities and spaces designed for maximum comfort and enjoyment. The underground level houses a parking slot for three cars, as well as a utility area, maid room, and laundry facility. Moving up to the first level, you'll find a spacious lobby featuring a grand piano and a glass passage leading to the kitchen and dining area. From here, an elevator or central staircase leads to the upper and underground levels. The second level features three large bedrooms and a master bedroom complete with dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. Finally, the third level boasts a beautiful roof garden and terrace, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the stunning views. In the heart of the villa's courtyard area, you'll find a private swimming pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, creating a peaceful oasis for you to enjoy. The villa also incorporates advanced engineering technologies, including new-generation smart home control systems, underfloor heating, and a VRV air conditioning system, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious living experience. If you're looking for a stunning villa in Limassol that offers exceptional luxury, spacious living areas, and proximity to the beach, this is the perfect property for you. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional villa your dream home. Villa is also offered for rent - 20,000 euro per month. 
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
Area 318 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Aphrodite Hills
The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance from the golf course and the entire resort infrastructure. Poseidon villas are located in one of the most beautiful places in the resort, next to the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course. Marble and parquet floors, modern Italian-style kitchens with Koran countertops and marble bathrooms are complemented by integral elements of a modernly modern lifestyle, such as floor heating, air conditioning and safety systems, automatic watering of the garden and private pool. All villas have private 5 × 10m infinity pools., Italian-style kitchens with built-in stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and marble and parquet floors. The villas are equipped with a hidden air conditioning system and conclusions for installing floor heating systems. On the ground floor there is a utility room, pantry, shower room, as well as additional space that can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom. FIRST STAGE Double doors lead to a spacious hallway with a comfortable wardrobe and a wide staircase along which you can climb to the second floor. The living room with panoramic windows and access to the veranda, which offers breathtaking sea views and landscaped gardens, follows. The large dining room also has access to a separate covered veranda. The open-plan kitchen is fully equipped with modern technology. The spa veranda offers magnificent sea views. THAT STAGE The spacious corridor of the second floor leads to a luxurious main bedroom with panoramic windows. The spacious terrace fully allows you to enjoy unrivaled Cypriot sunsets and sunrises. The large bathroom is equipped with a hot tub, shower with a storm shower and hot tub, as well as two sinks. Two additional bedrooms with spacious adjacent bathrooms complete the layout of the second floor. One of the bedrooms has access to the terrace with sea views. The price is indicated without VAT.
