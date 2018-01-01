Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,20M
;
10
About the complex

Limassol Blu Marine is an exclusive waterfront development, strategically located in the new center of Limassol, very close to Limassol Marina and the old town shopping  and  business center.

Designed by Benoy an internationally – acclaimed, award winning architects, will consist of impressive apartments with luxury, style and  comfort in mind.

This unique 3 bedroom 3 bathroom luxury apartment facing the sea, enjoying breath – taking views of the Mediterranean will be completed to the highest standards. At Limassol Blu Marine you will enjoy a  24hr concierge service , a luxury lobby, an outdoor and indoor  swimming pools, spa  facilities, a bistro and  a restaurant to name a few.

Apartment Types: 3 bedrooms

Price: €1,199,000 - €1,935,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Apesia, Cyprus

