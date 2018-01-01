  1. Realting.com
  2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,32M
;
13
About the complex

Limassol Del Mar expresses the island's 'new wave' of architecture through its unique high-rise curvilinear design, that fully capitalises on the plot's 170 metres long sea frontage. Enabling every single apartment of the development to benefit from breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea from every angle. It is strategically located right on the seafront, easily accessible and very close to the city's luxury hotels in the heart of Limassol's most prestigious area.

Apartment Types: 2, 3 bedrooms, 4-bedroom penthouse

Total Covered Area: 130 sq.m - 250 sq.m

Price: €1,820,500 - €7,325,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Similar complexes
Residential complex Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€462,000
Residential complex Residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€385,000
Residential complex Complex of villas and townhouses with a panoramic view, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€488,250
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€1,50M
Apartment building DREAM TOWER
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€675,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€620,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a roof-top swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a parking, storerooms, barbecue and lounge areas, a gym. Completion - August, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Modern kitchen appliances Marble floor Grohe sanitary ware Video intercom Air conditioning Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes drive from the center of Paphos. Beach - 2 km Airport - 17 km School - 100 meters City center - 6 km Shopping mall - 4 km
Residential complex Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer an apartment with a veranda and a parking space. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium double-glazed windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Limassol, within walking distance of the seafront road, famous Dasoudi beach and a park, a few minutes away from the city center and a highway.
Residential complex High End 3 bedroom apartment - Larnaca New Marina area
Pyrga, Cyprus
from
€968,000
PROPERTY FEATURES Energy efficiency rated A Split level residence High-ceiling living room area Ensuite bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes Guest W/C Italian branded kitchen Floor-to-ceiling windows Open-plan layout: living room & kitchen area Decorative fireplace Marble decorative elements Pool jacuzzi with hydro-jet function Covered verandas Smart Home system Central climate control Residence entrance lobby Private storage rooms on residence level Underfloor heating provision 180degree marina & port view Private parking space DEVELOPMENT AMENITIES Fully equipped gym Parking floor with private electric vehicle chargers provision Entrance reception lobby Concierge services Near: city center, shopping, dining, entertaining options, blue flagged beaches Next to the new up-coming Marina Larnaca area
