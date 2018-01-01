2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus

Limassol Del Mar expresses the island's 'new wave' of architecture through its unique high-rise curvilinear design, that fully capitalises on the plot's 170 metres long sea frontage. Enabling every single apartment of the development to benefit from breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea from every angle. It is strategically located right on the seafront, easily accessible and very close to the city's luxury hotels in the heart of Limassol's most prestigious area.
Apartment Types: 2, 3 bedrooms, 4-bedroom penthouse
Total Covered Area: 130 sq.m - 250 sq.m
Price: €1,820,500 - €7,325,000
Price doesn't include VAT.