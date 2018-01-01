  1. Realting.com
New 3 bedroom villa for sale in Cap St George resort, Paphos | Taysmond club properties in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
About the complex

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an exceptional award-winning resort in Western Cyprus, in one of the island's most pristine and breathtaking landscapes. It is the largest and most exclusive seafront resort in Cyprus, as well as one of the largest residential seafront resorts in the Mediterranean, and is set on a 580k sq.m. land site with 2km of beachfront.
This multi-award-winning resort features over 200 luxury villas, a 5-star deluxe hotel, and an exclusive clubhouse with 24-hour reception and concierge services, local and international dining options, a fitness center and retreat rooms, an outdoor pool, and a sandy beach.

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, a beautifully landscaped residential and holiday retreat, also has three fully-equipped conference rooms with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff ready to host business meetings or negotiations.
Tennis and basketball courts, horseback riding, a playground, cycling, various sea activities, and much more are available at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort for both children and adults. The hotel also includes the luxurious Cleopatra Spa, as well as a Hair Salon and a traditional Gentleman's Barber Shop, as well as ten restaurants and bars.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 300 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 629 sq.m - 2501 sq.m

Price: From €2,200,000 

5 bedroom Villa - €3,400,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus

Similar complexes
Villa Grand Villa
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
Villa Seafront villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay | Taysmond beachfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€730,000
Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€530,000
Villa New Golf villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,22M
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€700,000
Other complexes
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
Area 318 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Aphrodite Hills
The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance from the golf course and the entire resort infrastructure. Poseidon villas are located in one of the most beautiful places in the resort, next to the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course. Marble and parquet floors, modern Italian-style kitchens with Koran countertops and marble bathrooms are complemented by integral elements of a modernly modern lifestyle, such as floor heating, air conditioning and safety systems, automatic watering of the garden and private pool. All villas have private 5 × 10m infinity pools., Italian-style kitchens with built-in stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and marble and parquet floors. The villas are equipped with a hidden air conditioning system and conclusions for installing floor heating systems. On the ground floor there is a utility room, pantry, shower room, as well as additional space that can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom. FIRST STAGE Double doors lead to a spacious hallway with a comfortable wardrobe and a wide staircase along which you can climb to the second floor. The living room with panoramic windows and access to the veranda, which offers breathtaking sea views and landscaped gardens, follows. The large dining room also has access to a separate covered veranda. The open-plan kitchen is fully equipped with modern technology. The spa veranda offers magnificent sea views. THAT STAGE The spacious corridor of the second floor leads to a luxurious main bedroom with panoramic windows. The spacious terrace fully allows you to enjoy unrivaled Cypriot sunsets and sunrises. The large bathroom is equipped with a hot tub, shower with a storm shower and hot tub, as well as two sinks. Two additional bedrooms with spacious adjacent bathrooms complete the layout of the second floor. One of the bedrooms has access to the terrace with sea views. The price is indicated without VAT.
Cottage village Long Beach
Cottage village Long Beach
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2024
Chic apartment complex in Otuken The new apartment complex is located in the Otuken area, 2 km from Long Beach. Distance to the sea: 360 m Complex area: about 7,700 m2  Storeys: 2.5 floors Complex infrastructure: - Open pool - The heated pool is open and closed - Sauna - Commercial block Number of Real Estate Listings: 70 Apartments Types of real estate: -1 + 1 on the ground floor ( 65 m2 + 20m2 terrace + 32m2 garden ) - from 110 000 £ -2 + 1 on the ground floor ( 96m2 + 14m2 terrace + 32m2 garden ) - from 131 000 £ -2 + 1 loft on the second floor with a rooftop terrace ( 95m2 + 20m2 terrace + 62 m2 garden ) - from 157 000 £ -3 + 1 loft on the second floor with a rooftop terrace ( sold ) Characteristics: -Simple balcony -Garden or rooftop terrace ( depending on the block and floor ) -Infrastructure for central heating -Infrastructure for air conditioning -Ventilation in all bathrooms - Fully equipped bathrooms ( turnkey ) - Equipped kitchen with stone countertops ( without technology ) - Built-in cabinets in each bedroom ( with a mirror ) Double glazed glass packets -Interconnected doors - Ceramic flooring and laminate in the bedrooms -Parking place - Ability to order a design package Key issuance: September 2024.
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€700,000
These unique beachfront properties in Cyprus consist of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom beachfront villas for sale in Paphos close to a plethora of Paphos’ most popular attractions and amenities, such as the Paphos tourist area, harbour and the Kings Avenue Mall. The villas offer spacious interiors and private swimming pools in large plots. Their superior finishes, specifications and unique location provide elite buyers the opportunity to taste the luxury Cyprus Mediterranean lifestyle living. These wonderful coastal properties in Cyprus are destined to become the ultimate refuge to any homeowner interested in experiencing the pinnacle of the Mediterranean living. Villa Types: Total Covered Area: 171 sq.m - 589 sq.m. Plot Size: 200 sq.m - 1002 sq.m Price: €700,000 - €4,162,550 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 536 sq.m., Plot 884 sq.m., Price: €4,162,500 Delivery: February 2024 Price doesn't include VAT.
