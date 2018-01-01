  1. Realting.com
  Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350

Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Tsada, Cyprus
€2,02M
About the complex

MINTHIS is a new Cyprus golf resort, known for its breath-taking mountain views, luxury modern residencies,  wellness spa, 18-hole championship golf course, designed by acclaimed architects, impressive club house and golf academy. 12-th century monastery, water features, ancient groves and orchards, cool herb-scented mountain breezes and spectacular vistas create tranquil and restorative ambience. The lounge, restaurant and golf terraces offer the relaxing space for golfers, MINTHIS residents and their guests, where they can enjoy the original wine collection and the finest local and international cuisine.

Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis villa is beautifully connected to nature. Its open- plan living and dining area spills seamlessly onto a large outdoor pool terrace on one side and the courtyard on the other, making it perfect for entertaining. Property is finished using the finest natural materials in calming, neutral tones and elegant fixtures, clean and timeless in design.

New building location
Tsada, Cyprus

Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€2,02M
