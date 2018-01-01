4-bedroom seafront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond beacjfront real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus

Villa Splendida….’where quiet enjoyment is a way of life.’ In a class on its own, Villa Splendida, tucked away in a quiet corner of the East Plateau, will be the last word in luxury when construction is complete in November 2021 (earlier completion available if required). A spacious and elegant driveway with ample parking for several cars leads to the main property. A separate walkway leads down from the driveway to the main villa entrance and the sumptuous open plan living space. This area has a double aspect working fireplace and floor to ceiling wide glass doors making the most of the fabulous views over the terraces to the ravine, the Mediterranean Sea and sunset. Adjacent to the living space is the bespoke EMMEMI kitchen, which has solid-core cabinets which come equipped with soft-close doors and drawers. It has fully integrated appliances, Corian countertops and an under-counter sink. Italian design IB Rubinetti, fixtures and fittings complete this spectacular kitchen. Up a short flight of stairs from the living space is a further entrance from the driveway which leads into a generous hallway with doors opening into two guest suites. Both suites are of a good size and have bespoke fitted wardrobes, marble tiled flooring and Italian design fixtures and fittings in their luxury bathrooms. On the lower ground floor is the laundry room, wine cellar and service room. On the first floor are two more spectacular guest suites as well as a gracious and elegant master bedroom suite which has a walk-in dressing area and fabulous luxury bathroom consisting of bath, shower, twin basins and WC. A picture window provides panoramic views across the resort to the Mediterranean Sea. Huge sliding doors from both the master suite and the adjacent bedroom lead to a large covered verandah with spectacular views down the ravine to the sea and sunset. The upper level is designated a home gym. A separate studio with private access is to be found at the rear of the house consisting of a bedroom and kitchenette and an en-suite bathroom with shower, wash hand basin and WC. To ensure the highest level of luxurious quality, premier Italian furniture manufacturer Frigerio has been selected to decorate all spaces throughout the Splendida project. Frigerio has a highly refined philosophy of living and enjoyment of the home, focusing on the pleasure of immersing in an environment that reflects both class and elegance. Underfloor heating and air conditioning feature throughout the entire premises, with telephone points in the living area, kitchen and all bedrooms. Wi-fi throughout the property and double electric sockets and two way switches are standard. There is provision for a security alarm system, indoor/outdoor sound system with hidden speakers throughout and home automation. Outside, the gardens will be expertly landscaped to make the most of the elevations. There are a number of covered and uncovered seating areas surrounding the villa. The expansive pool terrace from which there are glorious ravine, sea and sunset views surrounds the 5m x 10m swimming pool. Aphrodite Hills is a world-class destination, located on the stunning island of Cyprus, where guests can enjoy a holistic experience in the amenities provided: An 18-hole PGA National Championship Golf Course, Five star hotel, Retreat spa, Tennis Academy, Soccer Academy, Retail and dining complex, nature trails, walking paths , Riding Stables and beach club.