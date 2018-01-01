  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from
€890,000
;
19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

This is a modern coastal development with 3 and 4-bedroom villas for sale in Paphos located in the heart of the tourist area. The villas are designed in large plots and enjoy large terraces and private swimming pools. The development is located in front of one of the most famous sandy beaches in Paphos and enjoys easy access to a variety of restaurants, pubs, beach bars, 5-star hotels, the Paphos waterpark and the Kings Avenue Mall.

Villa Types:

Total Covered Area: 209 sq.m - 329 sq.m.

Plot Size: 406 sq.m - 632 sq.m 

Price: €890,000 - €1,184,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Drymou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
Villa New 3 bedroom villa for sale in Cap St George resort, Paphos | Taysmond club properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
Cottage village Long Beach
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
€110,000
Villa Seaview villa for sale in Paphos, ID-310 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€706,000
Cottage village Cottage village Venus Gardens in Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€345,000
You are viewing
3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€890,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€2,96M
A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, Akamas Bay Villas is located in the most beautiful part of the island near the Akamas Peninsula. A private haven of outdoor beauty and indoor luxury, with undisturbed views of sparkling blue sea and boundless sky, Akamas Bay Villas’ properties blend harmonious architecture and outstanding design. Characterised by fresh air and sunlight, the spacious homes are set within exceptionally large, fully landscaped plots, all with distinctive designs, floor to ceiling windows and large terraces. Interiors combine contemporary elegance with traditional Cypriot simplicity, to create a style seamlessly reflecting the natural Mediterranean way of life. Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Villa Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,33M
Set in one of the most desirable seafront locations in Chloraka (Paphos), these properties offer awe-inspiring views of the Mediterranean, which is literally on your doorstep. Built to the highest standards, these Beach Villas feature private swimming pools, lush, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas suitable for al fresco dining, large verandas and extensive outdoor space. High-end fixtures and finishes define modern-day elegance. Nearby facilities, amenities and services include luxury five star hotels and resorts, schools, shopping centres, archaeological sites and places of interest, and the renowned blue flag-awarded sandy beaches of Coral Bay. Villa Types: 4, 5 bedrooms Total Covered Area: 369 sq.m - 607 sq.m Plot Size: 428 sq.m - 853 sq.m Price: €1,330,000 - €3,590,000 7 bedroom villa - Total area: 607 sq.m., Plot 853 sq.m., Price: €3,590,000 Delivery: July 2023 Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa 5 bedroom new detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV08 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Villa 5 bedroom new detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV08 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,25M
The Poseidon Grand Villas located in the Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a unique blend of luxury, stunning views, and an idyllic location. Nestled within lush gardens, these residences sit on elevated grounds that overlook the Mediterranean Sea, providing complete privacy and tranquility. The gated community can only be accessed via a private road, and residents have the added benefit of being just steps away from the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course, with villas situated near the highly desirable golf holes 8 and 9. The villas' interiors are spacious and adorned with top-quality materials, including marble or parquet flooring and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and Corian worktops. The luxurious marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes are equipped with underfloor heating, air conditioning, security systems, automatic garden irrigation, and private pools. The lower ground floor can be utilized as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with storage and utility rooms and a shower room. The ground floor boasts a grand entrance hall, a guest cloakroom, and a grand staircase leading to the first floor, where the master bedroom features panoramic glass doors opening onto a vast terrace, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and sunrise/sunset vistas. The en-suite bathroom is a luxurious oasis with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms each have spacious en-suite bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms offering access to the sea view terrace. At Poseidon Grand Villas, our team of experienced property advisors provides personalized guidance on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, ensuring a seamless process for buyers. Whether you're a golfer or someone who appreciates luxury living, the Poseidon Grand Villas offer the perfect combination of opulence and location. Book a viewing now to experience the luxury for yourself. VAT is not included in the price. 
Realting.com
Go