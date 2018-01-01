3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€700,000
16
About the complex

These unique beachfront properties in Cyprus consist of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom beachfront villas for sale in Paphos close to a plethora of Paphos’ most popular attractions and amenities, such as the Paphos tourist area, harbour and the Kings Avenue Mall. The villas offer spacious interiors and private swimming pools in large plots. Their superior finishes, specifications and unique location provide elite buyers the opportunity to taste the luxury Cyprus Mediterranean lifestyle living. These wonderful coastal properties in Cyprus are destined to become the ultimate refuge to any homeowner interested in experiencing the pinnacle of the Mediterranean living.

Villa Types:

Total Covered Area: 171 sq.m - 589 sq.m.

Plot Size: 200 sq.m - 1002 sq.m

Price: €700,000 - €4,162,550

5 bedroom villa - Total area: 536 sq.m., Plot 884 sq.m., Price: €4,162,500

Delivery: February 2024

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus

Other complexes
Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
from
€4,30M
This stunning villa, located just 200 meters from the beach in Limassol, is a luxurious retreat designed to create unforgettable moments for both vacationing and daily living. Boasting five spacious bedrooms spread over three floors, this villa offers plenty of room to relax and entertain guests. The villa's conceptual design is focused on creating an exceptional level of luxury, and its four levels feature a range of amenities and spaces designed for maximum comfort and enjoyment. The underground level houses a parking slot for three cars, as well as a utility area, maid room, and laundry facility. Moving up to the first level, you'll find a spacious lobby featuring a grand piano and a glass passage leading to the kitchen and dining area. From here, an elevator or central staircase leads to the upper and underground levels. The second level features three large bedrooms and a master bedroom complete with dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. Finally, the third level boasts a beautiful roof garden and terrace, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the stunning views. In the heart of the villa's courtyard area, you'll find a private swimming pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, creating a peaceful oasis for you to enjoy. The villa also incorporates advanced engineering technologies, including new-generation smart home control systems, underfloor heating, and a VRV air conditioning system, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious living experience. If you're looking for a stunning villa in Limassol that offers exceptional luxury, spacious living areas, and proximity to the beach, this is the perfect property for you. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional villa your dream home. Villa is also offered for rent - 20,000 euro per month. 
Villa Seaview new 5-bedroom detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV10 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
from
€2,47M
The Poseidon Grand Villas, situated in the acclaimed "European Golf Resort of the Year 2018," is a new project located on elevated grounds, providing unobstructed and extensive views of the Mediterranean Sea. The villas are built on large plots with beautifully landscaped gardens, which offer an exceptional degree of privacy while also being in proximity to Aphrodite Hills' renowned golf course. The Poseidon Grand Villas are accessible through a private road and are located next to golf holes no.8 and no.9, which are considered among the resort's best locations. These luxurious villas feature contemporary Italian-style kitchens with Corian worktops, marble or parquet flooring, and marble bathrooms, along with several modern amenities such as concealed air conditioning units, under-floor heating, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, and private infinity edge swimming pools. The lower ground floor is versatile and can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor comprises a spacious hall, guest cloakroom, and a sitting room with panoramic glass doors opening to the veranda with stunning sea views and beautifully landscaped gardens with large terraces. A generously sized dining room with an open-plan kitchen fully equipped with luxury appliances also has its own covered veranda. The first floor features a master bedroom with panoramic glass doors opening onto a large terrace with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and spectacular sunrise and sunset vistas over the horizon. The en-suite bathroom has a walk-in shower with an overhead rain shower and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, complete the luxurious first floor, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace. If you're interested in buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, our professional and personalized advisors are here to help. VAT is not included in the price.
Villa New Golf villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
from
€2,22M
The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort present a unique blend of opulence, scenic location, and awe-inspiring vistas. The residences are set on elevated grounds that overlook the glittering Mediterranean Sea and are enveloped by lush gardens that provide complete seclusion and tranquility. Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course, renowned the world over, is located just a few steps away, allowing residents to indulge in their passion for the sport while living in an exclusive gated community that can only be accessed via a private road. These properties are situated in proximity to golf holes 8 and 9, one of the most desirable locations within the resort. The interiors of the villas are generously proportioned, and the flooring is made of the finest quality marble or parquet. The contemporary Italian-style kitchens come equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more. The lower ground floor is versatile and can be utilized as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor comprises a capacious hall, a guest cloakroom, and a grand staircase that leads to the first floor. The first floor is where the master bedroom is located, with panoramic glass doors that open to a vast terrace, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and sunrise/sunset vistas. The en-suite bathroom is a veritable oasis of luxury, with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. The first floor also features two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace. At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll discover an extraordinary combination of extravagance, location, and breathtaking views. Our team of experienced property advisors offers professional and personalized guidance on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, making the process a breeze. If you're searching for villas for sale in Aphrodite Hills, then the Poseidon Grand Villas offer the perfect combination of luxury and location. Whether you're a golfer or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, these villas are the epitome of indulgence. Book a viewing now to experience the luxury for yourself. Price doesn't include VAT.
