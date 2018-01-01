New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus

The luxurious Dionysus Greens apartments offer a premium living experience in the heart of Aphrodite Hills Resort. With an emphasis on spacious living spaces, these apartments boast a range of features and finishes that are sure to impress. Each of the 3-storey buildings houses just 6 homes, providing a sense of privacy and exclusivity.

The interiors of these homes are designed with sophistication and style in mind, offering the ultimate in luxury living. The large reception rooms and bedrooms are well-appointed and feature the finest Italian-style kitchen units, complete with top-of-the-line appliances. The lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms are a true testament to the attention to detail that has gone into the design of these homes, while the beautiful marble or parquet flooring throughout, combined with the concealed dual air conditioning/heating system, ensures a comfortable living environment all year round.

Ground floor apartments are surrounded by picturesque gardens, while those on the upper levels enjoy spacious balconies with breathtaking views over the large free-form communal swimming pool, Golf Academy and the Mediterranean Sea. Apartment owners and their guests will have exclusive access to the beautifully landscaped gardens and the inviting swimming pool, which provide a serene and tranquil oasis within the bustling resort.

With a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course and within walking distance to a range of amenities and facilities, including the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, bars, restaurants and shops, Dionysus Greens is the epitome of a Mediterranean lifestyle. Whether you're looking to reside here permanently or seeking a holiday home, these apartments are sure to exceed your expectations and offer the ultimate in luxurious living.

Price is net of VAT.