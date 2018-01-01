  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus

New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€489,500
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The luxurious Dionysus Greens apartments offer a premium living experience in the heart of Aphrodite Hills Resort. With an emphasis on spacious living spaces, these apartments boast a range of features and finishes that are sure to impress. Each of the 3-storey buildings houses just 6 homes, providing a sense of privacy and exclusivity.

The interiors of these homes are designed with sophistication and style in mind, offering the ultimate in luxury living. The large reception rooms and bedrooms are well-appointed and feature the finest Italian-style kitchen units, complete with top-of-the-line appliances. The lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms are a true testament to the attention to detail that has gone into the design of these homes, while the beautiful marble or parquet flooring throughout, combined with the concealed dual air conditioning/heating system, ensures a comfortable living environment all year round.

Ground floor apartments are surrounded by picturesque gardens, while those on the upper levels enjoy spacious balconies with breathtaking views over the large free-form communal swimming pool, Golf Academy and the Mediterranean Sea. Apartment owners and their guests will have exclusive access to the beautifully landscaped gardens and the inviting swimming pool, which provide a serene and tranquil oasis within the bustling resort.

With a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course and within walking distance to a range of amenities and facilities, including the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, bars, restaurants and shops, Dionysus Greens is the epitome of a Mediterranean lifestyle. Whether you're looking to reside here permanently or seeking a holiday home, these apartments are sure to exceed your expectations and offer the ultimate in luxurious living.

Price is net of VAT.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€2,26M
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€535,000
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated residence, 300 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
€2,95M
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€614,250
You are viewing
New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€489,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence Luxurious three bedroom penthouse for sale at Livadia Larnaca - Serene Gardens
Residence Luxurious three bedroom penthouse for sale at Livadia Larnaca - Serene Gardens
Pyrga, Cyprus
from
€340,000
A stunning, gated complex of three blocks with communal pool, fully equipped gym, BBQ area, children area, landscaped communal gardens, with easy access to the beach, to Larnaca city and to the highway. 3 bedroom penthouse apartment with seaview and 96 sq.m. private roof garden 340,000€ for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus Energy Efficiency rated A+ Kitchen with soft-closing cabinets mechanism Granite counters Ensuite Master Bedroom Private storage rooms Floor-to-ceiling wardrobes Security entrance phone Solar panels for water heating Water pressure system Concealed A/C units provision Smart home provisions Parquet floor option Private parking spaces Delivery March 2025
Residential complex Residence close to beaches, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence close to beaches, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€195,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern and comfortable apartment with verandas. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in close proximity to numerous shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, a few minutes drive from a shopping mall, sandy beaches, golf resorts, an international school. Shopping mall - 6 minutes Harbour - 12 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 14 minutes Hospital - 7 minutes International school - 8 minutes Highway - 3 minutes Beach - 7 minutes International airport - 12 minutes Golf club - 15 minutes
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€1,42M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with private swimming pools and parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, 300 meters from the sea, near all necessary infrastructure and an international school, a few minutes drive from the harbour and the promenade. Nearest beach - 300 meters Center of the city of Paphos - 6 minutes Archeological sights - 5 minutes Harbour and promenade - 8 minutes Shopping mall - 7 minutes Old town - 6 minutes Highway - 15 minutes
Realting.com
Go