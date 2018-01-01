  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
;
18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a blend of luxury, location, and breathtaking views. The residences are nestled on elevated grounds with panoramic vistas of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens for ultimate privacy.

With the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course just steps away, residents can indulge in their love for the game while enjoying the exclusive gated community, accessible only through a private road. The properties are located near golf holes 8 and 9, one of the best locations within the resort.

Inside, the properties boast spacious interiors, with flooring made of the finest marble or parquet and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with cutting-edge appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more.

The lower ground floor is versatile and can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor features a spacious hall, guest cloakroom, and a sweeping staircase leading to the first floor.

The first floor showcases the magnificent master bedroom, with panoramic glass doors opening up to a large terrace, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, sunrise, and sunset vistas over the horizon. The en-suite bathroom is a true oasis of luxury, complete with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, complete the luxurious first floor, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace.

At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll find a rare combination of luxury, location, and unparalleled views. And with our expert property advisors, we offer professional and personalized advice on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services.

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Sea front 3 bedroom villa ID-606 for sale in Akamas Bay | Taysmond waterfront properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€1,54M
Villa 4-bedroom house for sale in Ayios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€2,61M
Cottage village Cottage village Venus Gardens in Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€345,000
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€1,99M
Villa 5 bedroom new detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV08 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,25M
You are viewing
New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€2,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Elite 7 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-68 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Villa Elite 7 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-68 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€8,90M
Luxury Redefined: Discover the Elite Villa for Sale in Aphrodite Hills Luxury living takes on an entirely new meaning with the unveiling of an exquisite villa that redefines opulence. Nestled within the prestigious Aphrodite Hills, this unparalleled estate offers a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and innovation, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for those who seek the pinnacle of lavish living. Unveiling the Grandeur: Elite Villa in Aphrodite Hills Price: €8.9 million   VAT: Company Shares (NO VAT)   Bedrooms: 7 en-suite   Land: 3990m² (Triple Plot)   Villa Covered Area: 750m²   Pool: 5m x 20m with Special Bottom and Wall Glass   Unique Features: Aquarium, Sauna, Relaxation Room, Gym, and more.   Completion: Estimated for October 2024 (or 4 months earlier with signed contract) A Glimpse into Luxury Elegance takes on new dimensions with this remarkable villa, situated within the coveted Aphrodite Hills. As you step into this unparalleled estate, you're greeted by a symphony of space and design that sets the stage for an exceptional lifestyle. Unmatched Design and Features Imagine a villa that transcends expectations at every turn. With seven en-suite bedrooms, luxury isn't a privilege; it's a way of life. The villa stands on an impressive triple plot of 3990m², offering both expansive living spaces and unparalleled privacy. A true testament to innovation, the 750m² villa showcases a 5m x 20m pool with a special bottom and glass wall, allowing you to experience the aquatic beauty from both within and outside. An aquarium further enhances the visual allure, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and wonder. Wellness and Relaxation: Unveiling the Unprecedented Beyond the breathtaking architecture, this villa caters to your holistic well-being. Dive into the rejuvenating embrace of a sauna, escape into a relaxation room designed to soothe your senses, and elevate your fitness journey with a state-of-the-art gym. Every element has been thoughtfully curated to ensure that your wellness remains a top priority. A Dream Ahead of Its Time: Completion on the Horizon The completion of this masterpiece is slated for October 2024. However, if you're ready to seize this extraordinary opportunity sooner, signing the contract could expedite the process by four months, allowing you to embrace this luxurious lifestyle earlier than anticipated. Embrace the Extraordinary Are you ready to redefine your notion of luxury? The elite villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills offers a symphony of design, innovation, and comfort that beckons to be explored. Elevate your lifestyle and experience the epitome of opulence that awaits within the resplendent walls of this exceptional estate. Contact us today to embark on a journey into unparalleled luxury.
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€530,000
Area 129–364 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Aphrodite Hills
Elite villas Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natural landscapes. Careless attention to detail and the use of building and finishing materials, including marble and corian, are a hallmark of real estate « 2018 European Best Golf Resort » according to the international association of golf tour operators. Additional comfort is created through the use of modern heating and floor heating technologies, air conditioning, home automation systems (smart home), as well as garden safety and irrigation systems. On the ground floor there is a pantry, a toilet, as well as a spacious room with a light well, which can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom. Each villa has a large garden and a private overflow pool, as well as a summer kitchen and a barbecue area.
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€700,000
These unique beachfront properties in Cyprus consist of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom beachfront villas for sale in Paphos close to a plethora of Paphos’ most popular attractions and amenities, such as the Paphos tourist area, harbour and the Kings Avenue Mall. The villas offer spacious interiors and private swimming pools in large plots. Their superior finishes, specifications and unique location provide elite buyers the opportunity to taste the luxury Cyprus Mediterranean lifestyle living. These wonderful coastal properties in Cyprus are destined to become the ultimate refuge to any homeowner interested in experiencing the pinnacle of the Mediterranean living. Villa Types: Total Covered Area: 171 sq.m - 589 sq.m. Plot Size: 200 sq.m - 1002 sq.m Price: €700,000 - €4,162,550 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 536 sq.m., Plot 884 sq.m., Price: €4,162,500 Delivery: February 2024 Price doesn't include VAT.
Realting.com
Go