  3. New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus

New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort

Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
;
10
About the complex

Nestled in the center of the thriving Aphrodite Hills Resort, Dionysus Greens offers the epitome of Mediterranean living. Boasting a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course, and within easy reach of the resort's top-notch amenities such as the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, and various dining options, this development is the perfect place to call home.

The villas at Dionysus Greens exude sophistication and luxury, with each unit designed to provide the ultimate in privacy and style. Contemporary and modern in design, these homes are perfectly blended with the natural beauty of their surroundings, making for an idyllic living experience.

With their impeccable attention to detail, the villas boast high-end Italian-style kitchens, lavish marble bathrooms, and flooring made from either marble or parquet. These homes have been designed for effortless living, with provisions for underfloor heating, concealed dual air conditioning/heating, and a discreet security system, as well as the option for home automation system upgrades. The basement area is also versatile, offering ample space to be used as a bedroom, gym, playroom, or anything the homeowner desires.

Step outside and bask in the Mediterranean sun as you enjoy your private, landscaped garden, complete with an array of lush vegetation, a spacious swimming pool with infinity edges and provision for heating, and a barbeque area perfect for outdoor entertaining. At Dionysus Greens, every aspect of life has been considered, making this development a true oasis of luxury and comfort.

Price is net of VAT.

Kouklia, Cyprus

New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
Other complexes
New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills
Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa Splendida….’where quiet enjoyment is a way of life.’ In a class on its own, Villa Splendida, tucked away in a quiet corner of the East Plateau, will be the last word in luxury when construction is complete in November 2021 (earlier completion available if required). A spacious and elegant driveway with ample parking for several cars leads to the main property. A separate walkway leads down from the driveway to the main villa entrance and the sumptuous open plan living space. This area has a double aspect working fireplace and floor to ceiling wide glass doors making the most of the fabulous views over the terraces to the ravine, the Mediterranean Sea and sunset. Adjacent to the living space is the bespoke EMMEMI kitchen, which has solid-core cabinets which come equipped with soft-close doors and drawers. It has fully integrated appliances, Corian countertops and an under-counter sink. Italian design IB Rubinetti, fixtures and fittings complete this spectacular kitchen. Up a short flight of stairs from the living space is a further entrance from the driveway which leads into a generous hallway with doors opening into two guest suites. Both suites are of a good size and have bespoke fitted wardrobes, marble tiled flooring and Italian design fixtures and fittings in their luxury bathrooms. On the lower ground floor is the laundry room, wine cellar and service room. On the first floor are two more spectacular guest suites as well as a gracious and elegant master bedroom suite which has a walk-in dressing area and fabulous luxury bathroom consisting of bath, shower, twin basins and WC. A picture window provides panoramic views across the resort to the Mediterranean Sea. Huge sliding doors from both the master suite and the adjacent bedroom lead to a large covered verandah with spectacular views down the ravine to the sea and sunset. The upper level is designated a home gym. A separate studio with private access is to be found at the rear of the house consisting of a bedroom and kitchenette and an en-suite bathroom with shower, wash hand basin and WC. To ensure the highest level of luxurious quality, premier Italian furniture manufacturer Frigerio has been selected to decorate all spaces throughout the Splendida project. Frigerio has a highly refined philosophy of living and enjoyment of the home, focusing on the pleasure of immersing in an environment that reflects both class and elegance. Underfloor heating and air conditioning feature throughout the entire premises, with telephone points in the living area, kitchen and all bedrooms. Wi-fi throughout the property and double electric sockets and two way switches are standard. There is provision for a security alarm system, indoor/outdoor sound system with hidden speakers throughout and home automation. Outside, the gardens will be expertly landscaped to make the most of the elevations. There are a number of covered and uncovered seating areas surrounding the villa. The expansive pool terrace from which there are glorious ravine, sea and sunset views surrounds the 5m x 10m swimming pool. Aphrodite Hills is a world-class destination, located on the stunning island of Cyprus, where guests can enjoy a holistic experience in the amenities provided: An 18-hole PGA National Championship Golf Course, Five star hotel, Retreat spa, Tennis Academy, Soccer Academy, Retail and dining complex, nature trails, walking paths , Riding Stables and beach club.
Long Beach
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2024
Chic apartment complex in Otuken The new apartment complex is located in the Otuken area, 2 km from Long Beach. Distance to the sea: 360 m Complex area: about 7,700 m2  Storeys: 2.5 floors Complex infrastructure: - Open pool - The heated pool is open and closed - Sauna - Commercial block Number of Real Estate Listings: 70 Apartments Types of real estate: -1 + 1 on the ground floor ( 65 m2 + 20m2 terrace + 32m2 garden ) - from 110 000 £ -2 + 1 on the ground floor ( 96m2 + 14m2 terrace + 32m2 garden ) - from 131 000 £ -2 + 1 loft on the second floor with a rooftop terrace ( 95m2 + 20m2 terrace + 62 m2 garden ) - from 157 000 £ -3 + 1 loft on the second floor with a rooftop terrace ( sold ) Characteristics: -Simple balcony -Garden or rooftop terrace ( depending on the block and floor ) -Infrastructure for central heating -Infrastructure for air conditioning -Ventilation in all bathrooms - Fully equipped bathrooms ( turnkey ) - Equipped kitchen with stone countertops ( without technology ) - Built-in cabinets in each bedroom ( with a mirror ) Double glazed glass packets -Interconnected doors - Ceramic flooring and laminate in the bedrooms -Parking place - Ability to order a design package Key issuance: September 2024.
Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€530,000
Area 129–364 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Aphrodite Hills
Elite villas Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natural landscapes. Careless attention to detail and the use of building and finishing materials, including marble and corian, are a hallmark of real estate « 2018 European Best Golf Resort » according to the international association of golf tour operators. Additional comfort is created through the use of modern heating and floor heating technologies, air conditioning, home automation systems (smart home), as well as garden safety and irrigation systems. On the ground floor there is a pantry, a toilet, as well as a spacious room with a light well, which can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom. Each villa has a large garden and a private overflow pool, as well as a summer kitchen and a barbecue area.
