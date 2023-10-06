Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Limassol

Commercial real estate in Limassol, Cyprus

hotels
3
offices
28
shops
17
1 property total found
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 050 m²
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
€3,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir