Mountain View Сommercial property for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

hotels
3
offices
28
shops
17
10 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 050 m²
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
€3,00M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 805 m²
For sale business of 805 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€4,00M
Commercial with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 337 m²
An elite business center of 4337 square meters for sale in Limassol, Kato Polemidia district…
€12,50M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 175 m²
An elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m for sale in « heart » of the tourist zone…
€22,50M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 789 m²
Investment project for sale. Three-story building of 6 apartments with a total area of 789 s…
€2,00M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 775 m²
It is offered for sale a 7-story building located on Kristaki Kranu Street in the prestigiou…
€12,00M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 4 337 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale an elite business center with an area of ​​4337 sq.m in Limassol, Kato Polemidia ar…
€12,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating and…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 226 sq.meters in Limassol. A view of the sea, the mountain opens up fro…
€1,64M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 789 m²
Number of floors 1
Investment project for sale. Three-storey building of 6 apartments with a total area of ​​78…
€2,00M
