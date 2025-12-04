Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview shops in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

1 property total found
Shop 165 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 165 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 165 m²
This charming shop, available for rent, offers an impressive internal space of 165 m2 and is…
$4,494
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go