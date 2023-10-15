Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

21 property total found
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 924 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 277 sq.…
€369,600
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 987 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 296 sq.…
€394,800
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1007 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 302 sq…
€503,500
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 878 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 878 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 263 sq.…
€570,700
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 989 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 296 sq.…
€445,050
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 944 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 283 sq.…
€613,600
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1037 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 311 sq…
€414,800
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 949 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 284 sq.…
€616,850
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1005 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 301 sq…
€653,250
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 811 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 243 sq.…
€364,950
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 885 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 265 sq.…
€424,800
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1037 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 311 sq…
€570,350
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 917 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 275 sq.…
€458,500
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 895 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 268 sq.…
€358,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 823 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 246 sq.…
€296,280
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1161 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 348 sq…
€580,500
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 869 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 260 sq.…
€379,753
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2102 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 630 sq…
€794,556
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 895 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 268 sq.…
€350,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 881 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 264 sq.…
€352,400
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7355 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. The plot is situated w…
€4,20M
