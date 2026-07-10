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Monthly rent of houses near golf course in Limassol District, Cyprus

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Limassol
50
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
27
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
17
Germasogeia
24
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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Experience contemporary living in the prestigious Limassol Greens Golf Resort with this eleg…
$4,570
per month
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Property types in Limassol District

villas
bungalows

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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