Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lefkara Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lefkara Municipality, Cyprus

Pano Lefkara
3
Pano Lefkara
3
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Vavla, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Vavla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The house consists of an open plan living, kitchen and dining area, bedroom and loo/shower r…
$476,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Vavla, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Vavla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a two-story residence boasting a stunning panoramic vista. It offers a total of …
$325,857
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Located in a warm and friendly neighborhood in Lefkara village, Situated in an idyllic spot …
$403,234
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 384 m²
A traditional house in Lefkara.  The house is built within a plot with an area of 669sqm and…
$521,160
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Situated in a warm and friendly neighborhood in Lefkara village, Located in an idyllic spot …
$313,869
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Skarinou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Skarinou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For Sale: 4-Bedroom House with Extensive Land in Skarinou Area Location: Skarinou, CyprusPro…
$801,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Lefkara Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go