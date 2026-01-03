Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lefkara Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lefkara Municipality, Cyprus

1 property total found
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
