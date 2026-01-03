Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lefkara Municipality, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
3 room apartment in Vavla, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Vavla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in City Center - Limassol province, with…
$425,420
2 bedroom apartment in Kofinou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kofinou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
A modern apartment building, 200m from the beach with views of the sea. The interior design…
Price on request
Apartment in Kofinou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kofinou, Cyprus
Area 77 m²
Modern building located in a Prestigious area close to many amenities.
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a picturesque area, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer traditional two-store…
$347,774
