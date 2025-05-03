Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lefkara Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lefkara Municipality, Cyprus

Pano Lefkara
5
Pano Lefkara
3
10 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Skarinou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Skarinou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For Sale: 4-Bedroom House with Extensive Land in Skarinou Area Location: Skarinou, CyprusPro…
$801,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Kofinou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kofinou, Cyprus
Area 77 m²
Modern building located in a Prestigious area close to many amenities.
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Vavla, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Vavla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a two-story residence boasting a stunning panoramic vista. It offers a total of …
$325,857
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Situated in a warm and friendly neighborhood in Lefkara village, Located in an idyllic spot …
$313,869
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vavla, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Vavla, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in City Center - Limassol province, with…
$425,420
Leave a request
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a picturesque area, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer traditional two-store…
$347,774
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kofinou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kofinou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
A modern apartment building, 200m from the beach with views of the sea. The interior design…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 384 m²
A traditional house in Lefkara.  The house is built within a plot with an area of 669sqm and…
$521,160
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Located in a warm and friendly neighborhood in Lefkara village, Situated in an idyllic spot …
$403,234
Leave a request

Property types in Lefkara Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lefkara Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go