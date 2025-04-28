Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Latsia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Latsia, Cyprus

villas
10
cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$317,055
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present a stylish contemporary family house who is suited in a corner plot with amazing g…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos district, with 180 sq.m. covered i…
$329,945
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood in Latsia area with easy access to the high way. T…
$2,22M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 690 m²
If you are looking for the height of luxury in your property, in a great location, with  exp…
$1,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Contemporary Residence with Stunning Garden, Double Garage, and Covered Terrace Welcome to …
$648,444
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Modern villa of 7 bedrooms is situated in a quiet neighbourhood in Latsia! The house is loca…
$1,44M
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 778 m²
This distinctive property is situated in possibly the most desirable cul-de-sac location in …
$3,81M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
This amazing property located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very easy access to th…
$4,90M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house with modern design in the area of …
$319,947
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
House 10 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
The villas have been designed by a famous Italian architect, product and furniture designer …
$3,49M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$326,611
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
This Stylish, contemporary property offers a wonderful living including a nice garden  and a…
$893,654
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$319,947
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Ipsonas - Limassol province, w…
$320,316
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Check out this cool house! It's got four bedrooms, a neat attic, a fun pool, and a great out…
$544,911
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
? Step into the realm of your ideal home! This exceptional, modern villa presents a distinct…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$326,963
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Ipsonas - Limassol province, w…
$320,316
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 525 m²
Modern mansion for sale in Nicosia. It has a spectacular view of the surrounding area and ve…
$5,88M
Leave a request
House in Latsia, Cyprus
House
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
The Levante Villas are conveniently located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very eas…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 266 m²
This property boasts bespoke architecture and luxurious interiors, ensuring a truly unique l…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$329,945
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 734 m²
La Maison Estates is honored to showcase this extraordinary 5-bedroom property in a prestigi…
$1,31M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
This property has immediate access to the new Nicosia Limassol motorway, for easy journeys t…
$632,097
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$317,055
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
We proudly present an exquisite property in the coveted area of Latsia Nicosia – a meticulou…
$425,031
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$319,947
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present an Aristocratic modern house whos is suited in a corner plot with amazing garden …
$1,31M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
This two-storey property located in a beautiful area of Latsia. The house has a total covere…
$2,83M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go