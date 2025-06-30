Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Latsia - Geri Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

Latsia
4
Yeri
3
7 properties total found
Investment 1 069 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Investment 1 069 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Area 1 069 m²
An incomplete three-storey residential building located  in Geri, Nicosia. The building com…
$998,277
$998,277
Leave a request
Investment in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment
Latsia, Cyprus
Beautiful plots in a quite area of Latsia where the building density is low. suitable for t…
$155,229
$155,229
Leave a request
Investment 1 200 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment 1 200 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
An incomplete building located  in Latsia area with built area of 1,200 sqm and land area of…
$964,493
$964,493
Leave a request
Investment 600 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
Residential building is now available for sale in Geri Area close to all amenities. The ass…
Price on request
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment 1 620 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment 1 620 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 1 620 m²
This modern building is available for sale and located in a coomercial road of Latsia area c…
$3,21M
$3,21M
Leave a request
Investment 945 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Investment 945 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 10
Area 945 m²
A 3-bedroom house and a building consisting of one 2-bed apartment, six 1-bed apartments, an…
$1,94M
$1,94M
Leave a request
Investment 314 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment 314 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
The property concerns two incomplete maisonettes and four vacant plots. The maisonettes are …
$913,688
$913,688
Leave a request

Property types in Latsia - Geri Municipality

