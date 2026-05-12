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Monthly rent of shops in Larnaca District, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Shop 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Big showroom on the main Larnaca–Limassol road, in the Kamares area of Larnaca — exceptional…
$3,531
per month
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